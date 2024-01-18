Caveman "Slow food" with the highest quality of ingredients By Joshua Harvey

Concealed behind a dueling landscape of grizzled concrete and vibrant flora, caveman continues to reinvent the wheel. Coming to the end of its fourth year as the premier dining destination at the K5 development in Nihonbashi, caveman’s signature “slow food” ethos is becoming clearer and more tightly focused than ever. Quality of ingredients: unmatched. Preparation: increasingly simplified. Flavors on the plate: incendiary. Few besides the team at caveman could serve grilled hamachi (yellowtail) dressed with nothing but dashi and gooseberry vinegar and leave you talking about the dish for weeks. The natural wine selection here, as well, is in a league of its own thanks to Kentaro Emoto, the mind behind Kabi in Meguro. Perhaps most exciting: this December, alongside its seasonal menu, caveman will also be hosting holiday dining events. Keep an eye out as reservations will go quickly.

$$$

3-5 Nihonbashikabutocho, Chuo-ku

6 min. walk from Kayabacho Station

@caveman_tokyo