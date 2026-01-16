Is CBD Legal in Japan? Rules you need to know in 2026 By Metropolis

If you are living in Japan, visiting, or simply curious about CBD, the short answer is yes, CBD is legal in Japan. You can buy it, use it, and enjoy it here—as long as the product meets Japan’s strict legal requirements.

There are many dedicated spaces in major cities like Tokyo that make it easy to obtain. Tokyo in particular has quietly develop ed a CBD scene that leans toward wellness and relaxation rather than anything recreational. From helping with relaxation or chronic pain, CBD oil is transforming the way people view cannabis culture in Japan.

That said, the country’s cannabis laws are among the strictest in the world, and CBD sits in a very specific legal category. Understanding where the line is drawn is essential, especially if you are bringing products into the country or buying them once you arrive.

Japan’s Cannabis Laws, Explained Simply

Cannabis itself is illegal in Japan. This includes marijuana, hashish and any product containing THC, the psychoactive compound responsible for getting high.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is treated differently under Japanese law. CBD is legal only if it is completely free of THC and derived from approved parts of the cannabis plant.

This distinction matters. In Japan, CBD products must be made from mature stalks or seeds of the hemp plant and contain zero detectable THC. Products made from flowers, leaves or buds are not permitted, even if they are marketed as CBD elsewhere.

Because enforcement is strict, Japan takes a zero-tolerance approach. Even trace amounts of THC that might be acceptable in other countries can cause serious legal trouble here.

Read the full Cannabis Control Act (No. 124) for more details.

What Makes CBD Legal in Japan?

For a CBD product to be legal in Japan, it must meet all of the following conditions:

• Contain no THC at all

• Be derived from legal plant parts only

• Be properly documented and certified

• Comply with Japanese import and labeling rules

This is why CBD products sold legally in Japan tend to emphasize transparency, lab testing and origin more than in other markets.

Where to Buy CBD in Japan

CBD is most accessible in large cities, particularly Tokyo, Osaka and Yokohama. In Tokyo, it is typically sold through specialty dispensaries and wellness-focused retailers, as well as online stores that emphasize compliance with Japanese law.

CHILLAXY is a great example of a Japan-based CBD provider, as all products comply with current Japanese regulations. The company’s quality control extends beyond sourcing: raw materials are inspected, and additional checks are carried out after production to confirm compliance before products reach shelves. Check out CHILLAXY’s official English website for more information, or read about our visit to the CHILLAXY Shinjuku store.

Can You Bring CBD Into Japan?

This is a common question, and also where people run into trouble.

In theory, CBD can be imported into Japan if it meets all legal requirements. In practice, bringing CBD oil or products through customs is risky unless you have official documentation proving that the product contains zero THC and is derived from approved plant parts. Read the importing CBD oil and other CBD-related products guide from the Narcotics Control Department for full details.

Japanese authorities require detailed ingredient certificates, manufacturing information, and proof of compliance. Many products sold overseas, even reputable ones, do not meet Japan’s standards.

Because of this, the safest option is to buy CBD after you arrive in Japan from a domestic retailer that already complies with local regulations.

Is CBD Popular in Japan?

CBD has grown steadily in Japan over the past few years, especially among people interested in stress relief, sleep support, and general wellness. While it remains niche compared to other countries, it has found a foothold in urban lifestyle culture rather than mainstream medicine or recreation.

Rather than being marketed as a cure-all, CBD in Japan is usually positioned as something to help people unwind after long workdays or integrate into existing wellness routines.