Celebrate Metropolis’ 30th Anniversary at Yuigahama Beach in Kamakura! Celebrate 30 years of Metropolis at Voyager's Kaito By Jessie Carbutt

Join us on August 4th from 12pm to 4pm at Voyager’s vibrant Kaito Yuigahama Beach House for a memorable celebration of Metropolis‘ 30th anniversary. Located on the scenic shores of Yuigahama Beach in Kamakura, the Metropolis party promises a perfect blend of fun, relaxation and celebration.

For just ¥5,000, enjoy a BBQ and all-you-can-drink package. Dance to the music of live DJs, make new friends and meet the Metropolis team. Sip on ice-cold drinks on the deck with you soak up the sun, or take a dip in the ocean. As the day winds down, grab a cocktail and watch the sun setting over the horizon.

Since we finish at 4pm, you can visit the iconic Kamakura Daibutsu (Great Buddha), a serene and historical landmark nearby. Yuigahama Beach, with its long stretch of sandy beachfront, offers not just swimming but also a range of public eateries to explore.

Voyager, known for being the No.1 DJ Bar in Japan, brings its Shibuya vibes to Kamakura during the summer months with its stylish Kaito Yuigahama Lounge. So, come cool off, enjoy the great atmosphere, and celebrate with us on the beach!

See you there!

— The Metropolis Team



Voyager Club

4-chome, Yuigahama, Kamakura City, Kanagawa Prefecture, 248-0014