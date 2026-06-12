Must-Try Japanese Summer Flavors

Cooling dishes, seasonal ingredients and refreshing sweets to eat through Japan’s hottest months

From Hokkaido’s cool farmland to Okinawa’s subtropical coastline, Japan’s varied climate creates one of the world’s richest seasonal food cultures. Summer brings ingredients and dishes designed to cool the body, restore energy and make humid days easier to navigate.

Known as natsubate (summer fatigue), the sluggishness and loss of appetite associated with intense heat has long shaped Japanese eating habits. Summer cooking favors chilled dishes, water-rich produce and ingredients traditionally associated with maintaining energy through the season.

From cooling classics to limited seasonal ingredients and refreshing desserts, these are the flavors that define summer in Japan.

Seasonal Dishes

Hiyayakko (chilled tofu)

Dating back to the Edo period, hiyayakko has become one of Japan’s most enduring summer dishes. Served cold and built around silky tofu, it offers a light meal when hot weather kills the appetite.

Traditional toppings include grated ginger, soy sauce and chopped scallions, but modern versions often add ume paste, sliced okra or shiso for extra freshness.

Hiyashi chuka, Japanese cold ramen

Hiyashi Chuka (cold Chinese-style noodles)

A seasonal alternative to ramen, hiyashi chuka combines chilled noodles with a tangy soy-based or sesame dressing. Thin strips of egg, sliced ham, tomatoes, cucumber and seaweed create a colorful dish that feels substantial without being heavy.

Served across Japan during the hottest months, it has become a summer staple in homes and neighborhood restaurants alike.

Cold Shabu-shabu

Hot pot may lose some appeal in August, but chilled shabu-shabu offers a seasonal alternative. Thinly sliced pork is briefly cooked, cooled in ice water and served over crisp vegetables or cold noodles.

Finished with sesame or ponzu sauce, the dish balances richness with refreshing acidity.

Looking for something sizzling instead? Our guide to Japan’s best barbecue dishes covers the grilled classics that remain popular throughout the summer months.

Ingredients

Unagi (freshwater eel)

Unagi has long been linked with summer dining traditions in Japan. Grilled and glazed with a sweet soy-based sauce, the fish is rich and satisfying despite being served during the hottest season.

Its association with summer stems from the belief that nutrient-dense foods help combat seasonal fatigue.

Unadon is traditional japanese cuisine of Grilled eel.

Ayu (sweetfish)

With a short lifespan and a brief peak season, ayu reaches its best condition during summer. Known for its delicate texture and subtle sweetness, the river fish is particularly associated with central Japan.

It is commonly served grilled with salt, prepared as sashimi or lightly fried.

Bitter Gourd

Commonly associated with Okinawan cooking, bitter gourd adds sharp flavor and texture to summer dishes. High water content and naturally occurring nutrients have made it a seasonal favorite for generations.

It is most often stir-fried, stuffed or added to salads.

Nagori Takenoko (bamboo shoots)

Nagori refers to foods enjoyed toward the end of their seasonal peak. Late-summer bamboo shoots develop a deeper, earthier flavor than their spring counterparts.

Grilled simply with salt or cooked with rice, they offer a richer take on one of Japan’s best-known seasonal ingredients.

Watermelon

Few summer rituals feel more nostalgic than eating cold watermelon on a humid afternoon. Japanese watermelon reaches peak season from June through August and appears at festivals, family gatherings and beach trips across the country.

It is also tied to suikawari (watermelon splitting), a summer game in which blindfolded participants attempt to crack open a watermelon with a stick.

Biwa (loquat)

Available for only a short period each year, biwa delivers gentle sweetness somewhere between apricot, peach and citrus.

Often served fresh, it also appears in parfaits, sorbets and seasonal desserts during early summer.

Sweets

Desserts, shaved ice in the summer traditional Japanese

Kakigōri (shaved ice)

Once associated with aristocratic summer traditions, kakigōri has evolved into one of Japan’s most recognizable warm-weather desserts.

Ice is shaved into delicate flakes and topped with syrups ranging from strawberry and melon to matcha and condensed milk.

Check out our guide to the best Kakigori in Tokyo.

Mizu Yōkan (soft red bean jelly)

A lighter version of traditional yōkan, mizu yōkan combines adzuki beans, agar and sugar into a chilled dessert with a delicate texture.

Served cold, it offers a refreshing finish after dinner.

Uirō (steamed cake)

Less internationally known than mochi, uirō is a steamed confection with a soft, chewy texture.

Summer variations often incorporate flavors such as yuzu or matcha, making it a lighter alternative to richer desserts.

Looking for more guides to staying cool in Tokyo this summer? Read our other guides to events and tips:

Best Summer Beer Gardens in Tokyo 2026

Japan Drugstore Guide: Best Japanese Sunscreen