The Best Skateparks in Tokyo

When I searched online for skateparks, the articles I read were either outdated or didn’t give a helpful description. I wanted to find spacious spots to cruise around, practice flatground tricks and also connect with the local skate scene.



Every skatepark has different rules and opening and closing times. For first-time visitors and tourists, getting caught out by an entrance fee or scrambling to register in Japanese can ruin the session before it even starts. Some parks allow BMX, inline skates and require safety gear. Some require an entrance fee, others don’t. I purposely left out the parks with cracked grounds, smaller or inconveniently located, because I wanted to focus on spots I actually feel are worth checking out in Tokyo.



The list is for all skill levels, with all important details to give you a feel of what to expect.

Komazawa Skate Park

Photo Credit: Paul Park

The historic skatepark inside Setagaya’s Komazawa Olympic Park has offered free entrance ever since it opened in 1964 for the Olympic Games. Understandably, it’s popular for families, local youth and tourists alike. In 2016, the park was renovated to update the aging manual pads, mini ramps and half-pipes. It’s ideal for both street and transition. The open flat ground makes it comfortable to skate without getting in the way of others.



On weekends and late afternoon, the park is crowded with kids and adults, so best to go on weekdays. The park closing times vary by the month, but it opens at 10am every day. Check the sign on the front of the gate as it varies, and there’s no official site.

Location: Komazawa Olympic Park in Setagaya-ku Google Maps.

Rental: No rental gear available, bring your own gear.

Time: 10am – 6:30pm Open 10am every day, closing time varies.

Entrance Fee: None.

Registration: Not required.

Rules: Inline skates and BMX bikes are allowed.



Shin Yokohama Skatepark

Photo Credit: Official Website

Shin Yokohama skatepark is regarded as one of the best public skateparks in the Greater Tokyo area. A 30-minute train ride from Shibuya, situated beneath Nissan Stadium complex, the expressway above protects the ramps and transition section. The flat ground area itself is without cover. Still, making it possible to skate all year round and during the evening when the lights turn on. The layout includes everything, and for every skill level. Quarter pipes, banks, manny pads, rails, ledges, and a huge open flat ground.



Surrounded by athletic fields, running paths, and open green spaces, it feels more like a dedicated action-sports facility than a simple neighborhood skatepark. Shin-Yokohama Attracting riders from across Yokohama, Kawasaki, and Tokyo, the park is crowded on weekends and holidays. It’s recommended to visit during weekday mornings or afternoons if you prefer more space.

Location: ShinYokohama Skate Park, Google Maps.

Rental: Skateboards and helmets available for rent.

Time: 9am – 9pm.

Entrance Fee: None.

Registration: Prior registration at the nearby information booth.

Rules: Inline skates, scooters and BMX bikes are allowed. Wristband must be worn at all times.

Official website: Official Website.

HLNA Skygarden Skatepark

Skate with a backdrop of Tokyo Bay at the only rooftop skatepark in Tokyo. The park suits all riding levels and styles. It has a mix of street and transition obstacles like ledges, boxes, banks, mini-ramps and open space for practicing flatground tricks. Beginners should head to the learning center first, with lesson prices varying per day and according to skill level. After the session, order tacos and beer at Wahoo’s to refuel. The Gundam statue outside the complex retires this year in August. So go before then to catch history in the making.



Location: 7F, DiverCity Tokyo Plaza in Odaiba, Google Maps.

Rental: Skateboards and helmets available.

Time: 11am – 9pm.

EntranceFee: Elementary school students and younger: ¥550/day | Junior high school students: ¥660/day | Ages 16 and over: ¥880/day

Registration: Not required.

Rules: No inline skates or BMX bikes.

Official website: Official Website.

Setagaya Skate Park

Although the skate park is relatively small compared to other Tokyo locations, this spot is unique because it’s split between an open space with a manny pad, a long ledge and a flatground area for tricks. Plus, there is a second area with a quarter pipe, hubba, and a ledge for grinds. The limited space is not ideal for cruising, but the atmosphere is chill and a good way to connect with locals. A rarity is the smoking area a few steps away. Setagaya Park itself is a popular spot with a central fountain, archery field, baseball field and family-friendly atmosphere. Dogwalkers stroll around the paths, locals picnic on the grass. On weekends, crowds gather for regular events like markets and festivals.



Location: Setagaya Park Google Maps.

Rental: No rental gear available, bring your own gear.

Time: April – September 9am – 7pm | August – March 9am – 5pm.

Entrance Fee: None.

Registration: Not required.

Rules: No strict rules.

Sumida Skatepark

Opened in 2024, Sumida skatepark is one of Tokyo’s newest skateboarding facilities and has quickly become a favorite, especially on rainy days. Located in Mukojima, just north of the Tokyo Skytree area, the park was built to provide a dedicated space for skateboarding in a ward without a proper skatepark. Situated beneath an elevated expressway, the overhead structure provides shade during Tokyo’s intense summer heat. Plus, it’s the go to spot when it rains.

The layout is divided for beginner and intermediate riders, beginners feel comfortable practicing pushing, turning, and basic tricks. Advanced skaters use the manual pads, flat rail, curved ledges, quarter ramps, and stair sets.



Location: Sumida Skateboard Park, Google Maps.

Rental: No rental gear available, bring your own gear.

Time: 10am – 7:30pm.

EntranceFee: None.

Registration: Prior registration required at office across from the skatepark.

Rules: No inline skates or BMX bikes. Registration wristband must be worn.

Official website: Official Website

livedoor URBAN SPORTS PARK

Photo Credit: Official Website

Built for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 3.7 billion yen multifacility park includes bouldering, basketball court, running track, pickleball court and an enormous skatepark. The skatepark was initially going to be demolished after the Olympics. But after skateboarder Yuto Hirogome won gold, the government decided to keep the park and open to the public.

Designed for both street and transition competition styles, the street course includes stairs, handrails, curbs, ledges, and banks. The transition section includes a massively steep bowl. For highly skilled skaters, this is a dream spot. The pricey entrance fee and requirement to wear safety wear are worth visiting at least once.



Location: Ariake Olympic Paralympic Park, Google Maps.

Rental: Skateboards, helmets, safety gear available for rent.

Time: Weekdays 1pm – 9pm | Weekends 10am – 9pm | Closed third Monday every month.

Entrance Fee: Required, prices varies depending on time of day and age.

Registration: Annual membership and daily registration is a must through the website .

Rules: Inline skates, scooters and BMX bikes are OK.

Official website: Official Website.

Yoyogi Urban Sports Park

Opened in 2025, conveniently located between Shibuya and Harajuku, the design of the skatepark focuses on street style. The ground is smooth, including a bank and a few ledges. The small, compact size of the skatepark isn’t the ideal place to cruise around. During the weekend and late afternoons, the park is busy with kids whizzing about. Head here for a quick session during the weekdays to avoid the crowd.

Location: Urban Sports Park, Google Maps

Rental: Not available.

Time: 10am – 5pm.

Entrance Fee: None.

Registration: None.

Rules: Skateboard only.

Official website: Official Website.