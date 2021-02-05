Luke (Miles Robbins), a troubled college freshman, resurrects his imaginary childhood friend to help him deal with a traumatic experience. But his titular boyhood buddy (Patrick Schwarzenegger – Arnold’s kid) turns out to be (Bwa-ha-ha-ha!) something much more sinister.

This is well-made but fairly formulaic psycho-horror, at first hitting the usual genre tropes, then getting progressively more demonstrative – and silly – as it moves toward its singularly unsatisfying, perfunctory ending. It doesn’t help that neither of the young actors has the chops to bring it off. Die-hard horror fans only. (100 min)

Japan release date February 5, 2021

