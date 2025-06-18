The Best Anime Songs of All Time Certified bangers, no skips By Jessie Carbutt

Anime is more than just animation. It’s where your inner child, high school self, and existential adult all converge to cry over a character who doesn’t exist. But if there’s one thing that truly binds us together, it’s the music — the anime openings and endings that turn into battle cries, breakup anthems, or the background to your fifth emotional awakening.

People have been asking for an updated version of our Top Anime of All Time from back in 2021, so this time, we’re making it even more comprehensive and covering the best anime songs of all time.

Whether you’ve been watching anime since Toonami or just discovered that “OP” doesn’t only mean “overpowered,” this list will walk you through the greatest hits — from the obvious icons to the cult-classic deep cuts that deserve more love. No filler here. Just absolute top-tier tracks, handpicked by our in-house music writer Takahiro Kanazawa for max head-bopping, heart-throbbing impact.

1. “Tank!” — The Seatbelts (Cowboy Bebop, 1998)

Let’s start at the top. If “Tank!” isn’t on your all-time anime playlist, we can’t be friends. Composed by the legendary Yoko Kanno and performed by The Seatbelts, this opening is the definition of cool. It’s not just jazz — it’s jazz that throws you in a trench coat, hands you a cigarette, and tells you to solve an intergalactic crime. This is the kind of song that hits so hard, you feel like something’s missing if an anime opening doesn’t come in swinging with a full brass section. Every second of this song screams style, and it sets the bar so high, most OPs never recover.

2. “Gurenge” — LiSA (Demon Slayer, 2019)

This one basically broke the internet. LiSA already had a solid fanbase before Demon Slayer premiered, but “Gurenge” launched her into J-pop legend status. The opening is explosive, emotional, and packed with high notes you 100% tried (and failed) to sing while doing dishes. It perfectly matches the intensity of the series — a wild blend of grief, determination, and sword-fighting with demons who have better outfits than you. “Gurenge” makes you believe you could learn Total Concentration Breathing and start solving your problems with a katana. Which, you know, maybe don’t.

3. “Silhouette” — KANA-BOON (Naruto Shippuden, 2014)

You know the one. The second that guitar hits, you’re transported. It doesn’t matter how old you are — “Silhouette” will always feel like a coming-of-age montage. KANA-BOON’s melodic rock vibes perfectly capture the emotional evolution of Naruto Shippuden — it’s hopeful, raw, and a little bittersweet. It’s the musical equivalent of flashbacks, friendship, and those moments where Naruto looks into the sunset with tears in his eyes and resolve in his heart. Also, if you haven’t tried running to this song full-speed down an empty street, you haven’t lived.

4. “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis” — Yoko Takahashi (Neon Genesis Evangelion, 1995)

This song has entered a level of cultural immortality that very few theme songs ever reach. It’s iconic, overused in memes, and yet still, still, you cannot skip it. Yoko Takahashi’s performance turns biblical symbolism and psychological trauma into something you can dance to. The energy is unmatched — it’s like your brain gets hyped and confused at the same time. You don’t even need to understand Evangelion (no one truly does); you just need to scream this song at karaoke and let the spiritual crisis hit.

5. “unravel” — TK from Ling Tosite Sigure (Tokyo Ghoul, 2014)

Nothing — and I mean nothing — prepares you for the emotional whiplash of “unravel.” The opening starts soft, almost hesitant, and then TK’s falsetto absolutely destroys your soul. This song is the blueprint for the “I’m not okay, but make it aesthetic” genre. Even if you didn’t love Tokyo Ghoul, you probably kept watching just to hear the song again. It’s the kind of track that forces you to look out the window like you’re in a tragic music video — even if it’s just your train commute to work.

6. “Request” — krage (Solo Leveling, 2024)

Let’s talk about this one. “Request” might be a newer entry on this list, but it earns its spot — not just because Solo Leveling is a massive hit, but because the track itself carries serious emotional weight. The song was written by TK from Ling Tosite Sigure (yes, that TK, of “unravel” fame), and performed by krage, a rising artist who has openly cited TK as one of her biggest inspirations. That mentor-mentee energy radiates through the song — dark, soaring, and emotionally charged. Placing it right after “unravel” isn’t just chronological; it’s symbolic. It shows how influence evolves into legacy. “Request” feels like the next generation stepping up, and it hits with that same beautiful, tortured intensity that made TK a legend in the first place.

7. “Blue Bird” — Ikimono Gakari (Naruto Shippuden, 2008)

“Blue Bird” is gentle and fierce at the same time, which makes it a perfect fit for the emotional rollercoaster that is Naruto Shippuden. Ikimono Gakari’s vocals soar with the kind of bittersweet optimism that made you fall in love with the characters all over again — even when they were making questionable life choices. There’s a reason this song is one of the most covered anime tracks on YouTube. It’s aspirational, melodic, and it never fails to spark a nostalgic ache in your chest.

87. “My War” — Shinsei Kamattechan (Attack on Titan Final Season, 2020)

If chaos had a soundtrack, this would be it. “My War” doesn’t follow the rules of a traditional anime OP, and that’s what makes it so effective. It’s discordant, intense, and completely jarring — kind of like the show itself. The distorted vocals and off-kilter melody set the tone for the most morally ambiguous season of Attack on Titan yet. This track feels like spiraling down a rabbit hole and realizing there’s no good guys, only war crimes and killer jawlines.

9. “Colors” — FLOW (Code Geass, 2006)

“Colors” is rebellion in audio form. The song opens with an upbeat, almost deceptively cheerful vibe before kicking into gear with FLOW’s signature energy. This OP screams “I have a plan and a god complex,” which — if you’ve met Lelouch — tracks. The rhythm is infectious, and the chorus hits like a caffeine shot laced with revolution. Code Geass wouldn’t feel the same without this anthem leading the charge.

10. “Fly Me to the Moon” — Various Artists (Evangelion, 1995–2007)

Sure, A Cruel Angel’s Thesis gets all the glory, but Fly Me to the Moon is Evangelion’s secret weapon. This lounge-style cover of a classic gives each episode a hauntingly calm aftertaste, like drinking chamomile tea while sobbing. The fact that each version is sung by a different character voice actor just adds layers to the show’s already spiraling emotional depth. It’s dreamy, melancholic, and deeply strange — kind of like the show itself.

11. “Again” — YUI (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, 2009)

YUI brought everything she had to this one — and then some. “Again” perfectly captures the tone of Brotherhood: urgent, emotional, and relentless in its pursuit of redemption. The lyrics hit deep if you’ve ever wanted to rewind time, fix your mistakes, and rebuild what was broken. Which, let’s be real, is all of us. It’s a pop-rock anthem that carries the weight of the Elric brothers’ journey and still sounds fresh every time you press play.

12. “Ride on Shooting Star” — the pillows (FLCL, 2000)

This is peak alt-anime energy. FLCL is weird, loud, experimental — and the pillows understood the assignment. “Ride on Shooting Star” is lo-fi, grungy, and nonsensical in the best way. It doesn’t care if you understand it, it just wants you to feel it. The song perfectly matches the chaotic energy of a show about adolescence, giant robots, and confusing metaphors. It’s messy. It’s moody. It’s everything. And it’s especially sad as the group has now split up!

13. “U” — millennium parade × Kaho Nakamura (BELLE, 2021)

A newer classic but absolutely worthy. “U” isn’t just a theme song, it’s a full-blown experience. Millennium Parade’s slick production mixed with Kaho Nakamura’s soaring vocals creates a digital-age anthem that feels as much like a pop song as it does a sci-fi prayer. The song reflects the dual identities of the main character — quiet IRL, unstoppable online — and lands right in the feels of anyone who’s ever lived a second life behind a screen.

14. “時計台の鐘” (The Clocktower Bell) — eastern youth (Golden Kamuy, 2018)

One of the most underappreciated anime songs of the last decade. This track from Golden Kamuy carries the emotional weight of a historical war epic with the raw energy of a post-punk ballad. It sounds like winter. It sounds like loss. It sounds like fighting for something you’re not sure you’ll ever win. eastern youth poured grit and grief into this song, and it shows.

15. “ODDTAXI” — スカート & PUNPEE (Odd Taxi, 2021)

You didn’t expect a chill, jazzy hip-hop opening to accompany an animated psychological noir featuring animal characters — and that’s exactly why it works. Skirt and PUNPEE brought their A-game to this smooth, subtly haunting song. It fits the show’s mysterious atmosphere like a glove. Think “night drive in Tokyo after overhearing a conspiracy” kind of energy. One of those rare anime songs you’d genuinely play on loop while doing your taxes.

16. “Shonen Shojo” — GING NANG BOYZ (Sonny Boy, 2021)

Pure punk poetry. “Shonen Shojo” feels like what would happen if The Ramones time-traveled to a Japanese high school void dimension. The song perfectly encapsulates the mood of Sonny Boy — disoriented, angsty, and somehow deeply philosophical. It’s a little messy, a little abstract, and totally unforgettable. Just like the show.

17. “One Last Kiss” — Hikaru Utada (Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, 2021)

Let’s be honest: Evangelion had a million chances to end, but it saved the best for last. “One Last Kiss” is Utada at her finest — soft, controlled, and heartbreakingly sincere. It’s the final bow on a series that broke generations of anime fans. The song doesn’t just wrap up the movie; it wraps up 26 years of trauma, confusion, and love for this iconic franchise. No better way to say goodbye.

18. “more than words” — Hitsujibungaku (Jujutsu Kaisen, 2023)

This one feels like drowning in emotions you don’t know how to name. Hitsujibungaku’s “more than words” is soft but sharp, like a blade made of fog. As an ending theme for Jujutsu Kaisen, it offers a rare moment of vulnerability in a show otherwise built on chaos, curses, and combat. The vocals ache, the guitars shimmer, and the whole thing feels like the aftermath of something beautiful and brutal. It’s not a fight song — it’s the quiet cry after. A perfect emotional comedown from a world that rarely slows down.

19. “Plazma” — Kenshi Yonezu (Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, 2025)

Kenshi Yonezu doesn’t miss, and “Plazma” is no exception. Futuristic, soaring, and emotionally expansive, this track captures the existential dread and high-stakes hope that define the Gundam universe. It’s less about war machines and more about what it means to fight for a future you might never see. Yonezu’s voice floats like a warning flare over a battlefield — beautiful and doomed. “Plazma” is Gundam’s soul in song form: philosophical, propulsive, and always questioning what it means to be human.

20. “Kaiju” — SAKANACTION (Orb: On the Movements of the Earth, 2025)

“Kaiju” isn’t just a song — it’s a seismic event. SAKANACTION blends electronic pulse with organic instrumentation to create a track that feels like tectonic plates shifting beneath your feet. Serving as the opening to Orb, a surreal sci-fi about planetary consciousness, “Kaiju” is both eerie and entrancing. It doesn’t explode — it builds. Layer by layer, until you’re completely swallowed by its atmosphere. If the Earth had a heartbeat you could dance to, it would sound like this.

