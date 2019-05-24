Diners Club France Restaurant Week 2019

Now in its ninth year, Diners Club France Restaurant Week will be returning September 20 to October 6 to celebrate some of Japan’s most talented chefs, aiming to serve some of the highest standards of French cuisine in restaurants across the whole of Japan.

In the beautiful grounds of the French Embassy in Tokyo, this year’s 15 focus chefs were revealed. All are young culinary experts chosen to represent the event who will, in continuation of last year’s theme, “Tres bon! Japanese Terroirs,” design French dishes created from sustainably-sourced local ingredients from specific prefectures in Japan.

The menus will then be served at their own restaurants, in addition to over 650 participating restaurants, during the event’s 17 day period. It will be an opportunity for people to enjoy French cuisine at casual prices, with courses ranging from ¥2,500, ¥5,000 and ¥8,000 for both lunch and dinner including tax and service price. Each restaurant chooses the price and depending on their price grade and the full list of participating restaurants will be announced August 1.

At the embassy, the chefs also presented a glimpse of their menu inspirations through samples that showcased their style, ability and creativity. Amongst one of the most visually striking creations in reaction to this year’s theme was Akihiro Kogishi’s “Earth and Sea in Kyushu,” which featured a stunning arrangement of herbs, vegetables, wildflowers and seafood sourced from his home prefecture, Saga, and the Ariake Sea.

Ronan Cadorel, Executive Chef at Park Hyatt Tokyo, explained his menu will reflect his passion for fusing French cuisine with regional Japanese ingredients and flavors. He has experimented with dishes such as his miso sea bass and his Hokkaido-sourced sea urchin harmonised with sweetpea foam mousse, blue lobster consommé and caviar.

For those in search of wonderful French cuisine ahead of the event’s September start date, Diners Club French Restaurant Week also features supporting chefs in addition to the focus talent. One such chef is André Pachon, whose Michelin star restaurant, Pachon, has been offering the people of Tokyo an intimate and indulgent French restaurant experience in Shibuya since 1984. Pachon grills using a majestic 17th century fireplace, invites guests to choose their own drink from the wine cellar and welcomes guests to dine outside on the French style terrace in pleasant weather.

The latest details and updates for the Diners Club French Restaurant Week can be found at https://francerestaurantweek.com/

Pachon

29-18 Hillside Terrace B Sarugakucho, Shibuya-ku

http://www.pachon.co.jp/eng/pachon/pachon2/01/

Park Hyatt Tokyo

3-7-1-2 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/japan/park-hyatt-tokyo/tyoph/dining