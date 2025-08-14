English‑Speaking ENT Doctors in Tokyo Ear, nose, throat (ENT) and translation problems gone By Metropolis

When getting an ear, nose or throat check-up, the last thing you want is to get an inaccurate diagnosis. But thanks to English-speaking ENT doctors in Tokyo, you don’t have to worry about mistaking a sore throat for tuberculosis. Based on lists, forums and clinic credentials, we’ve gathered five ENT providers that offer care in a language you’ll understand.

Toranomon Nakamura Clinic

Best for: Extended hours and tech-assisted care

Toranomon Nakamura Clinic says that its doctors speak English and it uses a PokeTalk translation system for other languages. The clinic stays open late on weekdays and even offers Saturday appointments, with just Wednesdays off. It’s a convenient setup for people with busy schedules who don’t want to miss work or other plans. Patients say the clinic’s doctors are clear about diagnoses, treatment options, follow‑up instructions and billing procedures.

Closed: Wed & Sat

Hours: Mon, Tue, Fri 9:30–13:00 & 15:00–20:00; Thu 9:30–12:30 & 14:00–20:00; Sat 10:00–19:00

Phone: 03 6823 1409

Website: toranyc.com

Address: Toranomon Garden 103, 3‑10‑4 Toranomon, Minato‑ku

Insurance: Private or travel insurance used

Jingumae ENT Clinic

Best for: Convenient access and conversational staff

Jingumae ENT clinic is frequently recommended on international review sites and English‑speaking medical listings. Both the front desk and doctors speak English and intake forms are available in English to make the process clearer. The clinic handles allergies, hearing and throat issues in ways that make it easier for patients, from the very moment they schedule an appointment.

Closed: Sun & National Holidays

Hours: Mon–Fri 10:00–12:45 & 15:00–17:45; Sat 10:00–12:45

Phone: 03 3400 3022

Website: jm‑c.com

Address: 6‑1‑5 Jingumae, Shibuya‑ku

Insurance: Japanese national insurance accepted

Hongo ENT Clinic

Best for: Allergies and voice treatments

Hongo ENT Clinic’s Dr. Miwako Kimura, PhD, has done his training in the U.S. and is known to speak English. The clinic is equipped with bilingual intake forms and English content on its website. It also has scheduling support over the phone with friendly and accommodating staff. This system helps make sure patients get clear answers when they ask about costs, treatment periods, and what to expect. People often mention how kind and attentive the staff are, how well everything is explained, and how relaxed they feel at the clinic.

Closed: Sun & National Holidays

Hours: Mon, Tue, Fri 15:00–18:30; Wed 9:30–13:00 & 15:00–18:30; Sat 9:30–13:00

Phone: 03 5689 4133

Website: hongoent.com

Address: Flora Bldg, 4‑2‑8 Hongo, Bunkyo‑ku

Insurance: Japanese national insurance accepted

Tokyo Medical & Surgical Clinic

Best for: Multiple specialties

Tokyo Medical & Surgical Clinic employs U.S.‑ and Europe‑trained doctors and lists ENT among its specialties. All staff and doctors speak English and will refer you to specialists when you need them. Patients say they appreciate the structured and straightforward processes all in full English (especially when talking about symptoms, diagnostic options and follow‑up protocols).

Hours: Mon–Fri 8:30 am–5:30 pm; Sat 8:30 am–12:00 pm

Phone: 03 3436 3028

Website: tmsc.jp

Address: 3‑4‑30 Shiba‑Koen Bldg 2F, Minato‑ku

Insurance: Japanese national insurance not accepted

Keiyu Ginza Clinic

Best for: Chronic ENT issues

Keiyu Ginza Clinic in Tsukiji is a specialist ENT facility with full English support. Founded by a Keio University alumnus, it provides you with diagnoses and treatment for a wide range of ENT conditions. The clinic covers conditions such as sinus infections, ear pain, throat lumps, allergy inflammation and chronic ENT issues in an environment that prioritizes straightforward communication and patient comfort. Patients who have visited the clinic say that there is zero fuss during billing, medication instructions, follow‑up scheduling and outcome expectations thanks to the clinic’s streamlined approach.

Closed: Sat & Sun

Hours: Mon–Fri 9:30 am–1:30 pm & 3:00 pm–6:30 pm

Phone: 03 3542 3387

Website: ginzaclinic.com

Address: Takahashi Bldg 2F, 1‑13‑11 Tsukiji, Chuo‑ku

Insurance: Focuses on international patients; insurance status varies

Imai Otorhinolaryngology

Best for: Neighborhood care

Imai ENT offers ENT services with calm English‑speaking staff, handling seasonal allergy treatments, infection management, hearing screenings and pediatric consultations. You don’t have to worry about going to central Tokyo, as the clinic is a dependable option in the southeast area. Patients often recommend it online for its short waiting times, responsive scheduling, friendly clinical staff and clear directions and communication.

Closed: Wed & Sun

Hours: Tue, Thu, Fri 2:30 pm–5:30 pm; Mon & Sat 8:30 am–11:30 am

Phone: 03 3726 3387

Website: imai‑ent.com

Address: 3‑18‑12 Minamisenzoku, Ota-ku

Insurance: Japanese national insurance accepted

