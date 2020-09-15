EXPAT EXPO TOKYO 2020 is a new and first of its kind, business-focused event organized by Innovent, Inc., a leading exhibition organizer and key player in the MICE (Meeting, Incentive, Convention and Event/Exhibition) industry.

Innovent, Inc., is headed by COO and President, Masato Hori, who is well known for taking an active role in the exhibition industry.

Some of Innovent, Inc.’s other exhibitions include Eating Out Business Week, Food Style and Mama & Kids Festa which are held nationwide. EXPAT EXPO TOKYO 2020 takes place this year at Tokyo World Gate, Kamiyacho Trust Tower on November 6 and 7 in participation with Plaza Homes, Ltd., the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Minato-ku and various other local government agencies.

The expo also aims to contribute to globalization by supporting companies and local and national governments that actively promote employment of international residents

The main objective for EXPAT EXPO TOKYO 2020 is, according to the organizers, “To create an opportunity for international residents to get information on products and services offered in English for their comfortable lives in Japan.” This is in addition to supporting local businesses and building brand awareness in the expanding inbound/international residents community by directing meetings with HR from foreign-affiliated companies. The expo also aims to contribute to globalization by supporting companies and local and national governments that actively promote employment of international residents, in particular “highly-skilled foreign professionals.”

EXPAT EXPO TOKYO 2020 is the first expat-focused expo to be held in Japan. This particular expo, then, is the perfect opportunity to meet with other international residents and families and a chance to liaise with business clients and a range of HR and general affairs reps from an eclectic array of foreign affiliated companies.

EXPAT EXPO TOKYO 2020

November 6 and 7

Tokyo World Gate

4-24-6 Toranomon, Minato-ku

For more information, contact expat_expo@innovent.co.jp