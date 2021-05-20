EXPAT EXPO TOKYO is the only expo event in Japan for international residents and businesses. Connecting international locals and exhibitors together in one place, it’s the perfect opportunity for residents to find information on English-friendly businesses in Japan and an unrivalled chance for businesses to better get to know the local international community they serve.

From international schools to medical care, legal services, travel, community groups, dining and everything in between, there’ll be all kinds of exhibitors presenting their diverse products and services tailored for expats, offering expert advice, special deals and useful info for residents living in Tokyo.

The expo is also a family-friendly event with space for children to play and watch live performances throughout the day. Various stalls will also have product demonstrations and free samples to try out. Last year saw samurai sword demonstrations, free Japanese shiatsu massages, Japanese antique displays and more.

Registration for exhibitors is now open. Please contact info@metropolisjapan.com to register and for more information.

November 5 – 6 (Fri & Sat)

Contact: info@metropolisjapan.com

expat-expo.jp

Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center

1-7-1 Kaigan, Minato-ku

Organized by: Innovent, Inc.

In Cooperation with: PLAZA HOMES LTD.

Supported by: