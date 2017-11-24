Festive Food and Fun

Trattoria Orgoglio del Casalta brings the best flavors of Florence to Tokyo. Located in the fashionable Ebisu district, Orgoglio provides the tastiest charcoal grilled steak in the city. It is made from the best quality beef, with less fat and more taste, from Kumamoto Prefecture. A delicate and sophisticated fusion of Italian and Japanese ingredients, the restaurant is a must for gourmands who have a passion for Florentine cuisine. The restaurant blends skilled charcoal technology with simple and delicious Italian cuisine. With two Italian staff and one sommelier, Orgoglio is hospitable, comfortable and elegant. Special Offer: One free drink for Metropolis readers. And December only – Kuroge Wagyu Beef special course meal reduced from ¥6000 to ¥4500 (tax not included). Available Dec 1-25.

