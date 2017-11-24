Festive Food and Fun

[Sponsored]
BURLESQUE ANNEX YAVAY
Burlesque annex Yavay, in the heart of Roppongi, is a trailblazing entertainment space which embraces everything “Cool Japan.” A sexy and cool club, it’s sending out the message of “Yavay/Yabai (Amazing) Japan” to the world! Over the festive season, Burlesque Yavay is a perfect place
to come together with friends and experience excitement and comfort. There will also be Christmas events and a Countdown event for customers with festive decorations and costumes. Regular plan (¥5000) includes 1 show and 1 drink. Web reservation discount plan (¥4000) includes 1 show, 1 drink and 5 tips.
Ladies group plan – ¥3000 includes 1 show and 1 drink and snacks. VIP Plan – ¥9500 (not including 8% consumption text and 15% service charge).
7F Urban Building, 7-13-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Roppongi
Tel: 03-6804-6296
6pm – 1am (Sunday closed)
info@burlesque-yavay.com
burlesque-yavay.com
COYOTE UGLY TOKYO
Coyote Ugly Saloon, the infamous chain of bars from New York, will celebrate its one-year anniversary in Tokyo on December 8, 2017. You’ve probably seen the film, or have heard the legend. It’s all true. Skimpily clad bartenders really do dance and sing on top of the bar, and they really do challenge patrons to drinking games. This means one thing: it’s the perfect place for boisterous Christmas parties. This holiday season, Coyote Ugly Saloon will host a raucous good night for its anniversary party. It’ll be a night you’ll never forget— and free entrance! For more information on events, visit their website.
8-9F Roppongi Plaza bldg, 3-12-6 Roppongi, Minato-ku
Roppongi
Tel: 03-6432-9858
Opening hours: 7pm-3am (Mon-Thu) 7pm-4am (Fri-Sat)
info@coyoteuglysaloon.jp
www.coyoteuglysaloon.jp
CRISP SALAD WORKS
Crisp Salad Works is a pioneer in Tokyo for the fast, casual, custom-chopped style of salad bars that are popular in the States. The menu of salads, grains, and lemonade (with free refills!) goes above and beyond health-conscious vegan and gluten-free fare, aiming to satisfy anybody who wants to eat well while eating right. The chicken and ham are cooked in-store daily without preservatives, and the dressings are house-made every day. Come grab a table or get a salad to go. English-speaking staff available.
1-10-10 Mita, Minato-ku Azabu-Jūban
Tel: 03-6435-4386
11am – 10pm (Open daily)
voice@crisp.co.jp
www.crisp.co.jp
Four other locations in Ebisu, Roppongi, Daikanyama and Hiroo
GUZMAN Y GOMEZ
Guzman y Gomez is the Australian Mexican diner rapidly taking over Tokyo. At their much-anticipated new Shibuya location, you can enjoy incredible Mexican food (no.1 best seller burritos, tacos, enchiladas, nachos and much more), Mexican beer and frozen Margaritas from the bar menu. Come and sample the real flavors from Mexico. Everything
at Guzman y Gomez is prepared with fresh ingredients and spices from Mexico. The pico de gallo, guacamole and chips are all made in-house. After becoming an icon in the Harajuku Mexican food scene, they’re finally expanding to the streets of Shibuya. The specialty of the new Shibuya branch is their Yuzu Chicken Burrito (Reg ¥680 & Large ¥1000): available until the end of March, so get it while it lasts! A perfect blend of the flavors of Japan and Mexico, all wrapped up in their famous, mouth-watering burritos.
Special Offer: One free soft drink for Metropolis readers.
1F No.2 Daigai Bldg 1-11-13, Jinnan, Shibuya-ku Shibuya
Tel: 03-3461-3800
11am-11pm
gyg.jp
INDIAN RESTAURANT MUMBAI AQUA CITY ODAIBA+TANDOORI GRILL
Indian Restaurant Mumbai has opened its newest location: introducing Indian Restaurant Mumbai AQUA CITY ODAIBA+Tandoori Grill. For over ten years, the Mumbai group has been a purveyor of the most deliciously authentic Indian fare, offering a wide range of aromatic Biryanis, succulent Tandoori grills and luscious curries, all paired
with great wines, cocktails and lassis. This holiday season, allow Mumbai Aqua City to welcome and delight you with a proper Christmas feast. Available throughout December, the Christmas festive course (¥5000, or ¥8000 with all you can drink) includes a whole roasted tandoori chicken centerpiece, sides of seasonal curries and other platters, generous helpings of spiced mulled wine and “Old monk” rum chai, and pistachio “kulfi” ice-cream.
Receive a special Christmas gift for Metropolis readers.
AQUA CITY ODAIBA 6F,1-7-1, Daiba, Minato-Ku, Tokyo
Daiba, Tokyo Teleport
Tel: 03-6457- 1566
11am – 11pm
inquiry@eatwell.co.jp
mumbai-odaiba.com
LAPIS TOKYO
A brand new, state-of-the-art club smack in the center
of Ginza at the Sekiyabashi intersection. LAPIS TOKYO is outfitted with some serious lighting equipment and can put on a helluva show — up there with the best LED installations in Japan. This also makes LAPIS TOKYO one of the best indoor Christmas illuminations you’ll find this season, and fitted out in a hot club! The atmosphere will be festive, with fantastic Christmas decorations and Christmas trees. The club will be putting on a host of events for the holiday season, from December 19th until December 25th for “Christmas week.” And then the party will rev up again for the New Year, with another week of events starting December 26th and running until January 1st for “Countdown week.” Ring in the new year in style at the hottest spot in Ginza.
Present a Metropolis issue for a ¥1000 discount on entry!
Leisure Building, 1F&B1F, 4-2-17 Ginza, Chuo-ku. Ginza
Tel: 03-6228-6516
10pm – 5am
www.lapis-tokyo.net
RISTORANTE STELLA
Sprawling across a rooftop in fashionable Aoyama is the elegant Italian restaurant Ristorante Stella. Catch a gorgeous view of the Tokyo skyline lit up at night, right at your table. Ristorante Stella’s specialty is their table-side cart service, where an enticing selection of dishes is brought right to your seat for you to choose from. Main dishes, appetizers, side dishes and desserts made with fresh, seasonal ingredients can all be selected from the cart. Feast on Ristorante Stella’s sumptuous dishes and have some fun with your dining! This holiday season, join in the restaurant’s festive cheer and be dazzled by their enormous, 4.5-meter Christmas tree floating in the middle of the rooftop pool. And for a limited time this Christmas, from December 22nd to 25th, enjoy a luxurious Christmas Champagne course starting at just ¥12,000. Come celebrate the holidays in style with delicious Italian food and beautiful city views.
Unimat Aoyama Bldg. 9F, 2-12-14 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Gaienmae
Tel: 03-6804-3682
5pm-11pm
stella@allamanda-garden.jp
www.allamanda-garden.jp/stella
ROBOT RESTAURANT
Shinjuku’s Robot Restaurant is a dizzying kaleidoscope of gold and shiny surfaces. The all-action floor show involves massive robots, bouncy dancers, mind-blowing flying machines, and more. Audiences are always a merry mix of girls and boys, young and old. Make certain to reserve your meal ahead of time (¥1,000), then confirm by phone one hour before the show for an unforgettable Christmas experience. Special Offer: Bring a copy of the December 2017 Metropolis (or show this ad on your mobile device) for ¥1,000 off admittance to the show.
B2F Shinjuku Robot Bldg, 1-7-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku Seibu-Shinjuku, Shinjuku
Tel: 03-3200-5500
Phone hours 9am-10pm
Business hours 4pm-11pm
www.shinjuku-robot.com
TRATTORIA ORGOGLIO
Trattoria Orgoglio del Casalta brings the best flavors of Florence to Tokyo. Located in the fashionable Ebisu district, Orgoglio provides the tastiest charcoal grilled steak in the city. It is made from the best quality beef, with less fat and more taste, from Kumamoto Prefecture. A delicate and sophisticated fusion of Italian and Japanese ingredients, the restaurant is a must for gourmands who have a passion for Florentine cuisine. The restaurant blends skilled charcoal technology with simple and delicious Italian cuisine. With two Italian staff and one sommelier, Orgoglio is hospitable, comfortable and elegant. Special Offer: One free drink for Metropolis readers. And December only – Kuroge Wagyu Beef special course meal reduced from ¥6000 to ¥4500 (tax not included). Available Dec 1-25.
Metropolis readers are required to make a reservation and order a course menu to be eligible for the discounted price.
1F Bios Building 1-12-11 Ebisu Nishi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Ebisu
Tel: 03-5459-2203
5pm – 11pm
orgogliodelcasalta.com
TRUNK(KITCHEN)
TRUNK(KITCHEN), the main dining area inside newly opened TRUNK(HOTEL) in Shibuya, combines elements of western and Japanese cultures with an added element of multinational food culture. The nutritional menus feature elements
born from the fusion of Japanese and Western tastes. This Christmas, TRUNK(KITCHEN) will offer four days of original limited Christmas courses in addition to the regular popular dishes on offer for dinner every day. The courses include organic vegetable dishes from local farms, fresh seafood and a selection of aged wagyu steak or turkey. We also
offer a special party program for up to eight people at our coveted Chef’s Table. The idea of “socializing” is an important core element of TRUNK(HOTEL) and is also expressed at TRUNK(KITCHEN) in a variety of ways, with seasonal and domestic ingredients being selected for health-conscious reasons. It is a bistro where delicious meals can be enjoyed, while at the same time being healthy and environmentally conscious. Enjoy this Christmas at TRUNK(KITCHEN).
5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Shibuya
Tel: 03-5766-3202
7am-11pm (Dinner 6pm-11pm)
kitchen@trunk-hotel.com
trunk-hotel.com/kitchen