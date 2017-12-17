Taken from Michelle Tchea’s new book Chefs Collective: Recipes, Tips and Secrets From 50 of the World’s Greatest Chefs
Ingredients
Garnish
- 120 g (4⅔ oz) smoked salmon
- Fleur de sel, as needed
- A dash of olive oil
- Basil oil
Vegetable salad
- Round zucchini, washed and sliced
- Zephyr zucchini, washed and sliced
- Gold rush zucchini, washed and sliced
- Pink radish, washed and sliced
- Red radish, washed and sliced
- Multi-colored carrots, washed and sliced
- Raw red new beet, washed and sliced
- Runner bean, washed and sliced
Rocket mash
- 2 bunches basil
- 500 g (1 lb 1½ oz) rocket, washed
- 1 clove garlic
- Olive oil as needed
Siphon
- 200 g (7 oz) rocket mash
- 200 ml (6¾ fl oz / ⅘ cup) full cream
- 250 ml (8 fl oz / 1 cup) yogurt
- Salt to taste
- Sugar to taste
Olive sauce
- 500 g (1 lb 11½ oz) pitted black olives
- 160 ml (5½ oz / ⅗ cup) olive oil
- 2 tsp caper juice
- 80 g (2⅘ oz) capers
- 4 Tbsp water
- 2 cloves garlic
Anchovy mash
- 100 g (3½ oz) salted anchovies
- 100 ml (3½ fl oz / ⅔ cup) milk
Anchovy mayonnaise
- 1 egg, egg yolk and egg white separated
- 250 ml (8 fl oz / 1 cup) grapeseed oil
- 2 Tbsp anchovy mash
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- Juice from ½ lemon
- Sugar to taste
Preparation
Prepare rocket mash. Gently remove basil leaves from stalks. Place rocket and basil leaves in a heatproof bowl and sweat with olive oil.
Prick garlic on a fork. Add to bowl and mix well. Remove from heat and set aside to cool. Mix and whisk with more olive oil. Place rocket mash through a Chinese sieve.
Prepare siphon. Mix rocket mash with other ingredients. Place on a siphon with 2 canisters. Gas and keep refrigerated.
Prepare olive sauce. Mix all ingredients together for 5 minutes in a bowl until a homogeneous mash is obtained. Set aside.
Prepare anchovy mash. Place anchovy and milk in a food processor. Mix for 5 minutes at 80°C. Place anchovy mash through a Chinese sieve.
Prepare anchovy mayonnaise. Mix egg yolk into a medium mixing bowl using a whisk. Allow a small amount of grapeseed oil to drip into the bowl while stirring briskly with whisk. Once the mixture has begun to thicken and increase in volume,slowly pour more oil in. Continue to vigorously stir in remaining oil. Season with remaining ingredients and olive sauce. Keep refrigerated.
Place anchovy mash and olive mayonnaise on a serving plate, then top with a piece of smoked salmon. Season with fleur de sel and a dash of olive oil. Siphon rocket.
Garnish as desired. Drizzle basil oil all around the base of the salad.