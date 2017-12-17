Taken from Michelle Tchea’s new book Chefs Collective: Recipes, Tips and Secrets From 50 of the World’s Greatest Chefs

Ingredients

Garnish

120 g (4⅔ oz) smoked salmon

Fleur de sel, as needed

A dash of olive oil

Basil oil

Vegetable salad

Round zucchini, washed and sliced

Zephyr zucchini, washed and sliced

Gold rush zucchini, washed and sliced

Pink radish, washed and sliced

Red radish, washed and sliced

Multi-colored carrots, washed and sliced

Raw red new beet, washed and sliced

Runner bean, washed and sliced

Rocket mash

2 bunches basil

500 g (1 lb 1½ oz) rocket, washed

1 clove garlic

Olive oil as needed

Siphon

200 g (7 oz) rocket mash

200 ml (6¾ fl oz / ⅘ cup) full cream

250 ml (8 fl oz / 1 cup) yogurt

Salt to taste

Sugar to taste

Olive sauce

500 g (1 lb 11½ oz) pitted black olives

160 ml (5½ oz / ⅗ cup) olive oil

2 tsp caper juice

80 g (2⅘ oz) capers

4 Tbsp water

2 cloves garlic

Anchovy mash

100 g (3½ oz) salted anchovies

100 ml (3½ fl oz / ⅔ cup) milk

Anchovy mayonnaise

1 egg, egg yolk and egg white separated

250 ml (8 fl oz / 1 cup) grapeseed oil

2 Tbsp anchovy mash

2 tsp Dijon mustard

Juice from ½ lemon

Sugar to taste

Preparation

Prepare rocket mash. Gently remove basil leaves from stalks. Place rocket and basil leaves in a heatproof bowl and sweat with olive oil.

Prick garlic on a fork. Add to bowl and mix well. Remove from heat and set aside to cool. Mix and whisk with more olive oil. Place rocket mash through a Chinese sieve.

Prepare siphon. Mix rocket mash with other ingredients. Place on a siphon with 2 canisters. Gas and keep refrigerated.

Prepare olive sauce. Mix all ingredients together for 5 minutes in a bowl until a homogeneous mash is obtained. Set aside.

Prepare anchovy mash. Place anchovy and milk in a food processor. Mix for 5 minutes at 80°C. Place anchovy mash through a Chinese sieve.

Prepare anchovy mayonnaise. Mix egg yolk into a medium mixing bowl using a whisk. Allow a small amount of grapeseed oil to drip into the bowl while stirring briskly with whisk. Once the mixture has begun to thicken and increase in volume,slowly pour more oil in. Continue to vigorously stir in remaining oil. Season with remaining ingredients and olive sauce. Keep refrigerated.

Place anchovy mash and olive mayonnaise on a serving plate, then top with a piece of smoked salmon. Season with fleur de sel and a dash of olive oil. Siphon rocket.

Garnish as desired. Drizzle basil oil all around the base of the salad.