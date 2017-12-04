What better way to get into the mood for the New Year than getting your funk on at Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s “We Love 80’s Disco” event. Launched in 2014, the 80’s night has become a staple event and takes place in the hotel’s newly renovated Grand Ballroom. The ballroom comes complete with 2,400 LED lights which can be specifically programmed to reproduce images or special designs to illuminate your funky moves on the dance floor.

The stunning venue will be converted into a lively nightclub, complete with glittering mirror balls and 80’s-themed décor, inviting guests to dance the night away to the best of disco classics. Renowned spinmaster DJ Osshy, a pioneer of the 80s disco movement with more than 30 years of experience, will curate a lineup of the greatest 80’s dance grooves, while guests enjoy free-flowing sparkling wine, beer and cocktails throughout the evening.

Location: Grand Hyatt Tokyo, 6 Chome-10-3 Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo 106-0032

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Time: 8:00 p.m. – Midnight (last admission at 11:30 p.m.)





Price: ¥13,000 Includes free-flowing beverages and snacks. Enjoy discounts at restaurants and bars in Grand Hyatt Tokyo. See details below:

Unlimited Snacks (Buffet style)

*Snack buffet offered between 8:00 p.m.－10:30 p.m.

Free-flowing Beverages

Sparkling wine / Wine / Beer / Whisky / Spirits (Cocktails) / Soft drinks

https://www.tokyo.grand.hyatt.co.jp/en/restaurants/recommended/80s-disco/