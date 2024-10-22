Halloween in Tokyo 2024 Our roundup of spooky events to fill your calendar By Hannah Banzuelo

As the air turns crisp and the nights grow longer, Tokyo transforms into a playground of frightful fun and festive excitement for this year’s Halloween. From busy streets adorned with eerie decorations to vibrant parades that showcase the city’s spooky spirit, there’s something for everyone this halloween season. Whether you’re drawn to the spine-tingling buzz of horror-themed events or the enchanting charm of costume parties, Tokyo offers an irreplaceable thrill that makes Halloween a truly unforgettable experience.

Join us as we explore the most thrilling events, lively parties, and must-see attractions that will make this year’s Halloween in Tokyo a celebration like no other!

Metropolis Halloween Party

Date: October 25

Time: 7 PM – 11 PM

Address: Shibuya Scramble S

Location: 1-23-10 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku 7F

More information: metropolisjapan.com/halloween-party-2024/

Kichijoji Halloween Festival

Date: October 25 – October 27

Time: 11 AM – 6 PM

Address: Jo-ji Plaza

Location: 72-4-14 Kichijōji Honchō, Musashino-ku 1F

More information: kichijoji-halloween.net (JP only)

Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival

Date: October 26 – October 27

Time: 10 AM – 6 PM

Address: Ikebukuro (Main Stage: Nakaikebukuro Park)

Location: 1-16-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima-ku

More information: ikebukurocosplay.jp/en

ANUBIS: CARNIVAL (Vol. 3)

Date: November 1

Time: 10 PM – 4:30 AM

Address: OR Tokyo (Miyashita Park)

Location: 6-20-10 Jingūmae, Shibuya-ku 2F & 3F

More information: https://anubis-abyss.netlify.app/

Camelot: Heroes & Villains

Date: October 25 – October 31

Time: 9 PM – 5 AM

Address: Club Camelot

Location: 1−18−2, Jinnan, Shibuya-ku B3

More information: clubcamelot.jp

Baia – The Purge

Date: October 25, 26, 31

Time: 11 PM – 5 AM

Address: BAIA

Location: 16-17 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku

More information: baiashibuya.zaiko.io

V2 Tokyo – Haunted Treasure House

Date: Until October 31

Time: 9 PM – 5 AM

Address: V2 Tokyo

Location: -13-7 Roppongi, Minato-ku

More information: club-port.com/jpn/villa_tokyo

Halloween Special at Club Asia

Date: October 27

Time: 3 PM – 10 PM

Address: Club Asia

Location: 1-8 Maruyamacho, Shibuya-ku

More information: clubasia.jp/events

Roppongi Hills Halloween Parade

Date: October 27

Time: 11 AM – 4 PM

Address: oppongi Hills Arena

Location: 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

More information: www.roppongihills.com/events

Koenji Yokai Parade

Photo from TokyoCheapo

Date: October 26

Time: 1:30 PM – 4 PM

Address: Look Shopping Street

Location: 3-36-15 Koenjiminami, Suginami-ku

More information: koenjifes.jp/2024/

Tokyo Disney Resort Halloween

Date: October 1 – November 7

Time: 9 AM – 9 PM

Address: Tokyo Disneyland & Tokyo DisneySea

Location: 1-1 Maihama, Urayasu-ku, Chiba

More information: tokyodisneyresort.jp/treasure/halloween2024/

Sanrio Puroland Halloween

Date: Until November 5

Time: 9 AM – 6 PM

Address: Sanrio Puroland

Location: 1-31 Ochiai, Tama-ku

More information: www.puroland.jp

Happy Halloween Joypolis

Date: Until October 31

Time: 11 AM – 7 PM

Address: Tokyo Joypolis

Location: 1−6−1 Daiba, Minato-ku

More information: tokyo-joypolis.com/event/Halloween2024

Immersive Fort Halloween

Date: Until October 31

Time: 12 PM – 8 PM

Address: Immersive Fort Tokyo

Location: 1-3-15 Aomi, Koto-ku

More information: immersivefort.com/en/lp/halloween_special/

Hanayashiki Halloween

Date: Until November 4

Time: 10 AM – 6 PM

Address: Asakusa Hanayashiki Park

Location: 2-28-1 Asakusa, Taito-ku

More information: hanayashiki.net/events/event/hanaween2024