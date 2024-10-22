October 22, 2024
Halloween in Tokyo 2024
Our roundup of spooky events to fill your calendar
As the air turns crisp and the nights grow longer, Tokyo transforms into a playground of frightful fun and festive excitement for this year’s Halloween. From busy streets adorned with eerie decorations to vibrant parades that showcase the city’s spooky spirit, there’s something for everyone this halloween season. Whether you’re drawn to the spine-tingling buzz of horror-themed events or the enchanting charm of costume parties, Tokyo offers an irreplaceable thrill that makes Halloween a truly unforgettable experience.
Join us as we explore the most thrilling events, lively parties, and must-see attractions that will make this year’s Halloween in Tokyo a celebration like no other!
Metropolis Halloween Party
Date: October 25
Time: 7 PM – 11 PM
Address: Shibuya Scramble S
Location: 1-23-10 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku 7F
More information: metropolisjapan.com/halloween-party-2024/
Kichijoji Halloween Festival
Date: October 25 – October 27
Time: 11 AM – 6 PM
Address: Jo-ji Plaza
Location: 72-4-14 Kichijōji Honchō, Musashino-ku 1F
More information: kichijoji-halloween.net (JP only)
Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival
Date: October 26 – October 27
Time: 10 AM – 6 PM
Address: Ikebukuro (Main Stage: Nakaikebukuro Park)
Location: 1-16-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima-ku
More information: ikebukurocosplay.jp/en
ANUBIS: CARNIVAL (Vol. 3)
Date: November 1
Time: 10 PM – 4:30 AM
Address: OR Tokyo (Miyashita Park)
Location: 6-20-10 Jingūmae, Shibuya-ku 2F & 3F
More information: https://anubis-abyss.netlify.app/
Camelot: Heroes & Villains
Date: October 25 – October 31
Time: 9 PM – 5 AM
Address: Club Camelot
Location: 1−18−2, Jinnan, Shibuya-ku B3
More information: clubcamelot.jp
Baia – The Purge
Date: October 25, 26, 31
Time: 11 PM – 5 AM
Address: BAIA
Location: 16-17 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku
More information: baiashibuya.zaiko.io
V2 Tokyo – Haunted Treasure House
Date: Until October 31
Time: 9 PM – 5 AM
Address: V2 Tokyo
Location: -13-7 Roppongi, Minato-ku
More information: club-port.com/jpn/villa_tokyo
Halloween Special at Club Asia
Date: October 27
Time: 3 PM – 10 PM
Address: Club Asia
Location: 1-8 Maruyamacho, Shibuya-ku
More information: clubasia.jp/events
Roppongi Hills Halloween Parade
Date: October 27
Time: 11 AM – 4 PM
Address: oppongi Hills Arena
Location: 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku
More information: www.roppongihills.com/events
Koenji Yokai Parade
Date: October 26
Time: 1:30 PM – 4 PM
Address: Look Shopping Street
Location: 3-36-15 Koenjiminami, Suginami-ku
More information: koenjifes.jp/2024/
Tokyo Disney Resort Halloween
Date: October 1 – November 7
Time: 9 AM – 9 PM
Address: Tokyo Disneyland & Tokyo DisneySea
Location: 1-1 Maihama, Urayasu-ku, Chiba
More information: tokyodisneyresort.jp/treasure/halloween2024/
Sanrio Puroland Halloween
Date: Until November 5
Time: 9 AM – 6 PM
Address: Sanrio Puroland
Location: 1-31 Ochiai, Tama-ku
More information: www.puroland.jp
Happy Halloween Joypolis
Date: Until October 31
Time: 11 AM – 7 PM
Address: Tokyo Joypolis
Location: 1−6−1 Daiba, Minato-ku
More information: tokyo-joypolis.com/event/Halloween2024
Immersive Fort Halloween
Date: Until October 31
Time: 12 PM – 8 PM
Address: Immersive Fort Tokyo
Location: 1-3-15 Aomi, Koto-ku
More information: immersivefort.com/en/lp/halloween_special/
Hanayashiki Halloween
Date: Until November 4
Time: 10 AM – 6 PM
Address: Asakusa Hanayashiki Park
Location: 2-28-1 Asakusa, Taito-ku
More information: hanayashiki.net/events/event/hanaween2024