Armani Ristorante: Stylish Italian Dining Haute Italian dining experience in Ginza

With its interior design and subtle ambient lighting, the Armani Ristorante in Ginza sets the opulent atmosphere you’d expect from the Italian luxury brand. True to its pristine Ginza location as well as Armani’s high-end reputation, the menu features Italian-style dishes made with ingredients of the highest quality. The omakase experience, designed by Executive Chef Carmine Amarante, will ensure the regular revision of every dish according to the day’s freshest ingredients. The dinner menu also offers a fixed option created based on the season, with the Winter 2024 menu including Beef Carpaccio, Spaghetti Pomodoro, Hirame Halibut, Tiramisu and more. Armani Ristorante also offers a lovely Afternoon Tea experience serving exquisitely decorated savories and sweets. Set on a multitiered chandelier-like platter and garnished in avant-garde fashion, these desserts proudly, if softly, speak for the Emporio Armani brand.

Store Details

5-5-4 Ginza, Chuo-ku

1 min. walk from Ginza Station

armani.com/experience/

