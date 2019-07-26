Japan’s premier venue for go-kart racing has carved out a solid reputation for quality and safe racing over at its indoor circuit located inside Chiba Sports Plaza near Chiba Station. Now racers can plump for a bit of added authenticity and experience the thrill of speeding around with backsides mere centimeters from the ground at Harbor Circuit’s brand new outdoor facility. Located in the quaint coastal town of Kisarazu, Chiba, easily reached from Tokyo Station via a direct bus service, the circuit is open to people of all ages and experience. Kids aged four and under can jump into a SodiKart KIDRACER that has a max speed limit of 10 km/h, seven and fourteen-year olds can use the SodiKart LR5, whereas anyone over the age of 15 have the SodiKart RX8 available to them that is capable of reaching speeds up to 60 km/h. There’s even a special modified kart that features dual steering wheels, perfect for children who need that little bit of extra support.

Individual sessions last six minutes each and pumping in lap after lap trying to better lap times is an addictive pursuit. A performance print out with daily and monthly rankings is handed out after each session for you to see how well you stack up against other track rivals. Harbor circuit Kisarazu is open regardless of the weather, so if you’re feeling extra brave and fancy and an extra challenge, head down and test your wet weather driving skills.

The machines offer ample protection and, unlike professional track karts, SodiKarts have crash prevention brake lamps to avoid racers being caught off-guard. A remotely operated kill switch can also be engaged if necessary.

Once all the action is over, visitors can relax and indulge in a plethora of dining and shopping options available in the vast AEON mall, conveniently situated right next to the circuit.