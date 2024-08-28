Health and Wellness in Japan Incorporate traditional approaches into your healthcare routine By Oliver Arlow

Credit: Chinaview

The roots of many traditional treatments in Japan can be traced back to China, with the first medical knowledge arriving in the sixth century. Impressed by the efficacy of these treatments, Japanese rulers began to send their own physicians to China to learn their skills.

Over time, Chinese medicine was adapted to take account of Japanese culture and traditions and became known as “kampo.” After Japan opened up to the West, however, the focus of Japanese medicine shifted to the approaches of European and American physicians and pharmaceuticals.

There are, however, many Japanese who still swear by the therapeutic properties of the “old ways” and practitioners are readily found across the country. For those who are curious or have not found relief with modern treatments, these options could provide a solution.

Acupuncture

Credit: Mapo

Among the best-known alternative medicines is acupuncture, the use of slender, sterile needles at key points on the body, primarily for pain relief. Typically, between five and 20 needles are inserted during one treatment and left in place for up to 20 minutes.

Traditional acupuncture holds that “qi,” or a life force, circulates throughout the body along lines called meridians where the needles must be inserted to facilitate the flow of qi.

Further information: The Japan Society of Acupuncture and Moxibustion (JSAM)

Tokyo acupuncture clinic: Flow Acupuncture and Osteopathy

Moxibustion

Credit: Mapo

The ancient therapy of moxibustion involves burning dried mugwort, or moxa, on specific points on the body. A common treatment in China, Korea, Vietnam and Mongolia as well as Japan, practitioners say the therapy warms the meridian points to stimulate “qi” and the flow of blood.

Often used in conjunction with acupuncture, moxibustion is said to be effective in treating a range of complaints, especially those common in older people. Practitioners claim it is effective in the treatment of cancer, strokes, ulcerative colitis, constipation and hypertension, as well as helping to ease pregnancy and smooth childbirth.

Further information: The Japan Society of Acupuncture and Moxibustion (JSAM)

Clinic: Batoh Acupuncture and Moxibustion Clinic

Reiki

Credit: DragonImages

A home-grown alternative medicine, Japan’s reiki practitioners employ “palm healing” or hands-on healing to apply what is termed “universal energy” to provide physical or emotional healing. Reiki also taps into qi, which can be manipulated to treat an illness or condition.

Although reiki has been criticized–primarily by Western medical analysts–as being pseudoscientific and unlikely to be of any real assistance in treating an illness, there are plenty of people who swear by it and the Japan Reiki Association has chapters around the world.

Japan Reiki Association

Reiki Healing Tokyo

Kobido

Woman getting a facial massage

Described as a natural, non-invasive facelift, Kobido facial massages in tandem with aromatherapy can have strong rejuvenating powers and help to firm facial muscles and skin.

The ancient technique can be traced to Japan through China and India. It focuses on stimulating acupressure guidelines and promoting the flow of blood to encourage relaxation of the skin and, over time, improve skin quality and slow down the aging process.

And while the therapy focuses on the face, practitioners say, regular treatment will improve a person’s overall health and re-energize both the body and the mind.

Four Seasons Otemachi

Macrobiotic diet

Credit: marilyna

Macrobiotics is all about consuming food that is completely in balance–the yin and yang elements of food–to achieve optimum health.

Based on traditional Zen Buddhism cuisine, which uses no animal or refined products, followers divide their meals roughly between 40% and 60% whole grains, such as brown rice, oats, barley or quinoa, approximately 20% to 30% fruit and vegetables, with the remaining 10% to 25% made up of bean products, including tofu and miso, as well as sea vegetables, such as seaweed.

A macrobiotic diet was first proposed by George Ohsawa, a proponent of alternative medicines who believed that good health could be achieved by meeting seen criteria: A good appetite, lack of fatigue, good sleep, a good memory, good humor, precision in both thought and action and gratitude.

Ohsawa’s 1961 book, Zen Macrobiotic, advanced earlier ideas on a vegan diet and is still considered the definitive work on the subject.

Chaya Macrobiotics

