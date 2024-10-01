toe Interview: Hirokazu Yamazaki on Their New Album “Creating Music is One of the Only Things You Can Control in Life” By Takahiro Kanazawa

When toe announced their first album in nine years, NOW I SEE THE LIGHT, I assumed there was a deep story behind the band’s return. After all, nine years is a long time, and fans are always eager for a comeback. I expected a tale of reunion, much like the anticipation for Oasis’ rumored return.

But when I sat down with Hirokazu Yamazaki, guitarist and vocalist of the Tokyo-based indie band toe, I quickly realized my assumptions were misplaced.

The Reality Behind toe’s Nine-Year Hiatus

I began by asking Yamazaki about the reason behind their long-awaited album. His response was far more casual than I anticipated.

“Once you hit your 50s, nine years feels like just a few months,” Yamazaki said with a laugh. “We’re not exactly the most punctual group. Time just slips away.”

This laid-back attitude was a refreshing perspective. Instead of uncovering a dramatic comeback story, I found myself exploring Yamazaki’s relaxed view on life and music.

toe’s Recent Performances: From Fuji Rock to Mongolia

toe at International Festivals

In 2024, toe performed at major festivals like Fuji Rock in Japan, Pentaport Rock Festival in Korea, and a unique festival in Mongolia. I asked Yamazaki about his experience at these events, particularly the Mongolia festival.

“The festival site reminded me of Burning Man,” he said. “The crowd was huge, and it was amazing to see how many people showed up. It’s fascinating that, despite being an indie band from Tokyo, we have fans from all over the world, thanks to the internet. It connects everyone, regardless of where they are.”

The Impact of Streaming on toe’s New Album

With toe’s new album, fans across the globe have eagerly awaited fresh music. When asked about the inspiration for releasing their first album in almost a decade, Yamazaki explained how their independent approach to production has shaped their timeline.

“We’ve always wanted to release new music regularly, but since we run everything through our independent label, there are no strict deadlines. Time tends to slip away,” he shared. “Even though streaming is popular now, I still think albums are important. They give our music more permanence and significance.”

toe’s NOW I SEE THE LIGHT features eight tracks and an interlude, with no specific theme. According to Yamazaki, it’s simply a collection of songs that the band felt was worth releasing as an album.

Photo: Yoshiharu Ota

Album Title Inspiration and Cover Art

Bob Marley and NOW I SEE THE LIGHT

I was curious about the album’s title, NOW I SEE THE LIGHT, which seemed to reference Bob Marley. When asked about this, Yamazaki revealed it was more of a coincidence than an intentional homage.

“I’m not a die-hard Bob Marley fan, but I do appreciate that vibe,” he explained. “The title wasn’t meant to be profound—it’s just a subtle shift in perspective.”

Kenji Sato’s Photography for the Album Cover

The album cover, featuring a striking photograph by Kenji Sato, was also a departure from their previous illustrated EP covers.

“For this album, I wanted to use a photographic image, and Kenji Sato was the perfect choice,” Yamazaki said. “He shared some recent shots from Kyushu, and one of a lighthouse really resonated with the album’s theme of light.”

Creating Music: A Balance Between Control and Letting Go

Yamazaki’s Approach to Songwriting

Yamazaki’s process of writing lyrics is organic and unplanned. He often begins with melodies sung in gibberish or made-up English, before adding Japanese lyrics that fit the emotions he’s trying to convey.

“I don’t have a set message in mind when I start,” Yamazaki said. “The lyrics just evolve naturally as the song develops.”

Staying Grounded in a Digital Age

As the conversation shifted to the role of the internet in modern music, Yamazaki reflected on how things have changed since he started making music.

“I’m in my 50s, and when I was younger, we didn’t have platforms to share our thoughts with the world. Now, everyone has a platform,” he said. “But I don’t feel the need to broadcast my thoughts. I’ll just talk to my wife at home, and that’s enough for me.”

Despite the digital era, Yamazaki remains grounded. He doesn’t feel pressure to conform to the trends of streaming or social media, focusing instead on making music that feels authentic to him.

toe’s Fans and the Future of the Band

Staying Connected with toe’s Global Fanbase

toe has a dedicated fanbase, and the internet allows people from all corners of the world to engage with their music. One example is the YouTube community around toe’s music video for “LONELINESS WILL SHINE,” where fans share personal stories and support each other.

“That’s one of the brighter sides of the internet,” Yamazaki said, likening it to the sense of community seen in Mamoru Hosoda’s film Summer Wars.

Looking Ahead: toe’s International Tour and 25th Anniversary

Looking ahead, toe has a busy schedule with upcoming performances in Osaka, Australia, New Zealand, and an Asian tour. The band is also preparing for their 25th anniversary next year, though nothing is set in stone yet.

“We’re throwing around ideas for tours, but nothing is confirmed,” Yamazaki said. “We love live shows, so if you can, come see us. And if you’re overseas and want us to perform in your town, let us know.”

Hirokazu Yamazaki’s Philosophy on Music and Life

For Hirokazu Yamazaki, music remains one of the few things he feels he can control. As toe’s journey continues, Yamazaki’s focus is less on the commercial side of music and more on creating something meaningful for himself and the band. While fans worldwide eagerly await their next move, Yamazaki seems content to take things at his own pace.