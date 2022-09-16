♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Checking options and opportunities? Not sure how much of your energy to give? Aries prefers to be precise with their time. You may not have had a moment, with Jupiter and Chiro retrograde in your sign. Your instincts come into play, sensing when to act. Changing your schedule or even your direction for the day can be refreshing. Dreams have a healing effect.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Taurus is a fixed sign. This means you may prefer a steady course. Working with others can be a challenge. Uranus has been in Taurus for some time. It not only changes things, it can blow up your schedule. You have become a master at dealing with this. Out of necessity, your wiring is strong and resilient. Ruling planet Venus squares Mars. Taurus is also famous for being patient.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Moon transits Gemini and connects to Mars. Sense a spark of inspiration? You may want to jump on an idea. Feelings present as motivation, moving you to your next step. Ruling planet Mercury, retrograde in your solar fifth house, opposes Jupiter retrograde. It can slow creative projects with kids. Friends may forget plans. Try take-out for a delayed romantic dinner.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There is always something happening with the stars. Some weeks have more impact than others. The Moon transits through Cancer. As the Moonchild, you have a chance to be in your element. Watch out for Jupiter opposite Mercury. These two try to balance your career with home life. They’re both retrograde, so conversations can take longer, offering a bit of confusion.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

They say if you sit in one place, eventually everything will come to you. While you may want to stand and stretch, there is wisdom in letting the world show what it has to offer. It’s amazing what arrives while you’re doing something else. (They just need to know where to find you.) Venus creates positive energy in finances, influencing the Moon’s North Node and your career.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun completes its ride through Virgo. Happy Birthday if you were born this week! Venus, love goddess of luxury, approaches this heartfelt luminary. If you’d like to see an art show, take a walk in nature, or invest in a jacket showing you off to best advantage, you’ll enjoy the choices you make. You may also see more sights than planned.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mercury is retrograde in Libra. You may experience such joys as, ‘Did I really hear that?’ Maybe the answer is yes, but double-check to avoid any confusion. What happens this very moment can affect the rest of your week. Ruling planet Venus crosses the half-way mark in your solar twelfth house. Dreams are locking in the details, especially when you sleep. Enjoy their nighttime gifts.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

At first glance, your chart looks like you’re off the hook. The South Node of the Moon is in Scorpio and yes, it’s karmic. But it has been there awhile, and you’re getting used to it. It will not be there forever. Venus and the Sun are in your solar eleventh house. Group meetings and connections with friends are blessed. Revel in the warmth they’re ready to share.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Sagittarius is an enthusiastic sign. You can be talked into things with the thought of adventure. Venus trines Uranus and the Moon’s North Node, a lucky placement. The focus is on your career, and how you’re viewed in community. You may spend a lot of time with one area, and noticeably less in the other. Jupiter opposes the Sun. Carry less than you think you can handle.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

There are several grand trines involving your sign. It’s a positive happening to make things easier. Capricorn is an earth sign, which deals with the physical realm. You have triple the energy working on your behalf. This in turn makes everyone happier. Venus trines Uranus to ensure the results are something you like. You may be busy, but pleased.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

For the most part, your chart is evenly weighted this week. The Moon’s South Node influences your career. It’s karmic, so past life events could pop up. That’s when something occurs that makes no sense, or may even seem unfair. Let it go and keep moving to clear your path. The Sun and Venus warm up shared resources. It’s a perfect place to redirect your efforts.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Juno and Neptune are retrograde in your sign. Their movements affect you personally as other planets balance their weight. The Sun and Venus are opposite Pisces. They have beneficial qualities to share. While this is specific to relationships, you don’t have to be in one to enjoy their care and generosity. Pleasant moments lead to comfortable events for you.