♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

This week inspiration avails itself, helpful if required. You may find you have an extra dose of courage as events swirl around. Both Venus and Mercury enter your solar ninth house. The need to find what lifts you combines with your ability to access it. You may have to deal with a long-distance connection. Communication may add to costs but is potentially priceless.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

It’s a big week. Much of it belongs to reflections as they ripple through. Venus and Mercury enter your solar eighth house. The love goddess makes sure you are comfortable, though her choices may be expensive. Quick-witted Mercury moves fast, yet may speak too soon. Take a break if you feel over-extended. Partnerships with clear boundaries are easier to maintain.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mars in your sign is still retrograde. Things can seem slow. Projects may have a ‘can’t push the river’ quality. At the same time, Venus and Mercury enter your solar seventh house. This is beauty, love, and conversations all wrapped up in a bow. They influence an important long-term relationship. It’s more of a soul-deepening week than just surface repair.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars is retrograde in your solar twelfth house. Feel like dreams are moving backwards? It’s temporary. Hang in there. The upside of this week are two planetary transits. Venus, goddess of love, money, and beauty enters your work sector. As you know, she enjoys luxury. This means things could get comfortable. Mercury transits there, too. You may like what you hear.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

There’s a beautiful layout in the stars for you. Though you may be busy at work with larger groups, a strong foundation at home keeps you going. Venus, goddess of love, money, and beauty transits to your romance sector. Give yourself the gift of breathing space as your schedule fills up. Mercury transits there, too. You may feel caressed by sweet nothings.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

As seasons shift, there’s an adjustment. Bodies react, as do dreams. Ceres in your sign makes sure you sail through this week. Two transits shore up your strength. Home base, which you tend to embrace, receives a positive spin. Venus, goddess of love and beauty, enters this sector. Mercury joins in, too. Conversations and comfort go straight to luxury with a bit of bliss.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

What’s in store for Libra? Do you feel a chill in the breeze, or are you comfy and all cuddled up? The future lies in your solar second house. It’s chock full of planetary benefits, which you may want to grab. The Sun, Mercury, and Venus are there, bringing a financial bonus. Then Venus and Mercury transit to start cozy conversations. Watch for signs of an upgrade.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Do you love the night as thoughts go deep, with feelings revealed? Does this season offer the substance you need? The Sun is in your sign. Happy Birthday, Scorpio! Venus, goddess of love, beauty, and money transits to your finance sector. So does Mercury. You might find a treasure for a great price. Discussions could bring a bonus. You may hear how much you are valued.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Want a break from routine? Sagittarians live on inspiration. Your strength comes from acting when joy strikes. Details hanging on can lead to frustration. Good fortune finds you. Venus, goddess of love, money, and beauty, enters your sign. This is a chance to decompress with yummy options. Mercury, the messenger, joins in. That’s two for your team.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Dreams are your toehold this week. Capricorns, perhaps more than most, are seeing changes at unprecedented levels. Venus enters your solar twelfth house. You have support and backing. Enjoy expanding your visions. Mercury, the messenger, also enters this sector. You’re able to talk about whatever crosses your mind. Call it channeling your higher self.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’ve got this. Aquarius tends to be a social sign, sharing ideas locally and globally. Venus, goddess of love, money, and beauty enters your solar eleventh house. Not only do friends make life more comfortable, they see how you can mutually profit. Mercury, the messenger, also enters this area. Not to be side-tracked, it helps you enjoy as many conversations as possible.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Jupiter, Neptune, and Juno are in Pisces. Jupiter and Neptune rearrange plans, but Juno continues to be direct. This goddess, known to add stability, can also strengthen commitments. She offers her assistance to you, especially. Venus, goddess of money and luxury, transits to enhance your career. Upgrades? Recognition? Mercury moves in. What you say goes platinum.