♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, often referred to as the hottest. When you don’t see action or are forced to wait, question marks heat up. This week, seven planetary bodies are retrograde. Hanging in there is a challenge. Continuing to do it asks a lot. A sudden shift frees you up. Ruler Mars trines Pluto. Efforts impress those in a position to make a powerful change.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars in your sign trines Pluto. This is the week to make a move. Mars initiates action and Pluto transforms. The environment you are in may seem to tug from different directions. Seven celestial bodies are retrograde. If your attention is split, it’s understandable. You’re not on thin ice. Mercury trines Uranus in Taurus. You can suddenly negotiate a better scene for yourself.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Your week offers conversations that are all heart. Ceres, the Sun, and now Venus are in this sector of your chart. Confidence brims and encouragement is everywhere. Whether you are the recipient or the giver, be sure to make yourself available. It’s a nurturing and informative time, especially with neighbors. Ruler Mercury trines Uranus. You can get things done in a jiffy.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

The planets go round and round. Some weeks, so do you. Stories of life can be shared in a linear fashion, with plans and goals to achieve. Yet you may find the truth is more like a galactic ripple. Each mystery moment is carved out for you. Dark Moon Lilith is in Cancer. This asteroid offers motivation from what has been hidden or held back. Secrets revealed are healing.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

The Sun in Leo continues to shine. If you were born this week, Happy Birthday to you! Venus has just tippy-toed into your sign. This goddess reminds that you are beautiful, inside and out. Dark Moon Lilith is the asteroid rebel who yearns to overturn taboos. She has gone retrograde, moving back into your solar twelfth house. Your dreams hold a great power for the future.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Do you push yourself to the brink of endless repetition? If you need a scene break, this week brings it. Dark Moon Lilith has gone retrograde. She leaves your dream sector to connect with friends in person. You may see them make their own way, as following the herd is not their thing. Venus travels to warm up your sacred spaces. Make your list of hopes and wishes now.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You are not alone. That’s the last thing a Libran wants. If you’re out by yourself, stopping for a coffee or visiting a cat cafe adds ambiance and heart sparkles. Venus has entered your solar eleventh house. In this sector, she loves to bring friends and pleasant interactions. Make a wish to turn this into bliss. The goddess of luxury and beauty opens doors that soothe and restore.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You might think this is just another unassuming week. However, the influences in your career sector may make you reconsider. No ho-hum moments in store for you. The Sun and Ceres ensure you have most of what you need. They will cover for you. Venus joins them. She likes beauty, comfort, and money, if possible. If you make a business deal, it will be lucrative.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This could be a powerhouse week. The Sun and Ceres back a long-distance trip, a bit of spiritual bliss, or the opportunity for life to grow the way you would like. It may come in the form of a gift. Venus has just arrived in this sector. She makes sure luxury finds you. Dark Moon Lilith is retrograde. It’s not the time to risk what could be too emotionally expensive.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Vesta is in the early degrees of your conversational sector. You’re able to soothe and calm those who need to be talked down. Juno and Neptune are there, too. They bring hope. The Sun opposes ruler Saturn. It’s only exact for a day. Once you see things are not personal, you’ll be back up and running. Mars trines Pluto in your sign. Take action to make impressive headway.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius. If the air feels ‘heavy’, this transit is short-lived. Be kind to yourself. Venus just entered your solar seventh house. In a relationship? Your partner may be looking good. If you’re single, choose what works for you. Venus trines Jupiter. These two bring an opportunity that almost never comes. It’s positive and can pay off big.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Nodes of the Moon pull other planets into a kite configuration. This indicates a power that holds the touch of fate. One corner of the kite is in Pisces. What can you do with it? Mars trines Pluto for a ground-breaking week. Time for action. Venus trines Jupiter. They open a corridor of unusual good fortune. It may be that someone makes a genuine offer to be of service.