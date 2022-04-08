♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Strength is restored in your deeper reaches. The Sun is in Aries. Happy Birthday! You may feel a need for time to be on your side. It is. Responsibilities peek out from every corner. Yet, you can still let yourself decompress. Mercury transits to energize income. Check your list of what you own. This is a stabilizing week. Mars moves to focus on your dreams.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Get ready. This week starts out deceptively docile. It’s an interlude between changes arriving at any moment. Mercury transits into Taurus. This is where you employ strategy from the ground floor up. As an earth sign, dealing with the physical realm is your forte. Determination works. You have stamina. Mars transits to energize your connections across oceans and seas.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Geminis are fast thinkers. You connect patterns quickly, almost by habit. As ruling planet Mercury moves to your solar twelfth house, you employ another way of relating. Deep thoughts in your dream sector flow between you and your world. Like figuring mathematical equations, you see how it’s done. Mars transits to your career sector. Messages and action are in your court.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

It’s all up in the air. Literally, planets in your chart are above the horizon. They make sure you get plenty of attention. Mercury transits, bringing a secure grip with groups you enjoy. In a relationship? Your partner may move at the speed of light. Not? You still feel a shift as Mars moves to your sector of long-distance travel. Connections made now could change your life.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Leo, carve out some time for yourself. The majority of planets make sure you get a chance to just be. Want to feel more in touch with your core? Yoga, walks in the park, and sports can help, as your spiritual centers are activated. Mercury transits to focus on writing, publishing, and your career. Then Mars makes a run for cover and ends up bonding in a relationship.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

This week moves with a smooth groove for Virgo. Others may exhibit jangled nerves, but you flow in a quiet stream. Ruling planet Mercury transits as you share a global perspective. You can’t help it. Then Mars enters your solar seventh house. Relationships involving a long-term commitment may be on your mind. It’s a chance to change the psychology behind them.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Want time for yourself? It may be hard to find. Your chart is aligned with all you do for others. Mercury, the messenger, transits to secure long-term commitments. Mars, an action-packed hero, has been in your romance sector. This warrior planet opened corridors of creativity, and now moves to your area of work. They need you, and you won’t mind.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You may find more of a connection within a relationship. You could think along the same lines, or be in touch for a common goal. Mercury, the messenger, transits to this sector of your chart. Business partnerships benefit, too. Mars, action-oriented and striving to reach a target, transits to your romance sector. Without trying, you could be in for a dreamy conversation.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

This is just the break you need. Energies shift to match your sunny nature. Sagittarius is often philosophical, with a dash of joy mixed in. An enthusiastic season brings it all back to you. Mercury, the messenger, transits to secure communications, especially at work. Then Mars adds drive and ambition at home, and with film projects. Dreamy fantasies might become real.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Planets hover behind-the-scenes in your chart. This equates to choices you make being ‘under the radar’. They may have long-reaching effects, but what you’re doing is done quietly. Mercury transits to open up conversations. What risks will you take, how may this affect your goals, and family are influenced. Mars moves to encourage action if needed.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The most powerful moments can be the ones you don’t expect. When it comes to absorbing an event, you view it from many levels. Aquarius is an air sign, governed by the intellect. Mercury, the messenger, transits to home base. Stability and duration may be addressed. Mars leaves your sign to add focus and energy to income. You’ve heard it before. You have the edge to do this.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mercury, the messenger, transits to secure connections locally. How you approach discussions makes all the difference. Jupiter connects with Neptune, expanding your visionary qualities. Others are attracted to your self-assurance. You may feel your answers arrive. This comes in handy as you trust yourself. Mars moves into Pisces. It’s all ‘go’ for you now.