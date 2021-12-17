♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Aries reaps the benefits of Chiron this week. Known as the wounded healer, it’s in your sign. What you experience truly does make you stronger (though it may not always seem like it at the time). The Full Moon opens your receptive channels. Venus moves retrograde. As you suss out the big picture, the Sun brings essentials to your career. Here’s to the Winter Solstice!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Taurus is ruled by Venus. This love goddess has special senses to find beautiful fare. It can be a delicious week, created so that you feel luscious inside and out. The Full Moon opens a flow in your income sector. Or it reveals how you feel. Venus then moves retrograde. The Sun brings visions of exotic locales. This Winter Solstice may offer a trip you’re going to enjoy.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Don’t let this week throw you. The Full Moon is in Gemini. It has a tendency to swell up with feelings, whatever they may be. Venus makes things beautiful, but she goes retrograde. What turns out to be lovely is found in its imperfection. The Sun transits to embrace how much heart goes into a partnership. The Winter Solstice prepares for your inner warmth.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Emotions motivate. You know this better than anyone. You may even feel when the Full Moon arrives, which it does this week. It’s in your solar twelfth house. Something is revealed in your dreams and quiet moments. You may choose to look deeper. Say “Hello” to your subconscious. Venus goes retrograde. The Sun transits to your relationship sector. Happy Winter Solstice!

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Running as fast as you can? No time to catch your breath? Leos are at their best during the holidays. You volunteer, wrap, and bake, leaping over time hurdles to reach tinsel-silver goals. The Full Moon reflects its light in your friendship sector. Someone may need your attention. The Sun transits to bring heart to your work life. This Winter Solstice is a nostalgic turning point.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

As a discerning earth sign, Virgo can analyze others’ antics. Of course, you may not want a steady diet of this. Several things happen during the week to let you settle in. The Full Moon is a reflection of what you’ve put into your career. It’s feeling-based with a quick wit. Then the Sun transits to your romantic sector. This is the Winter Solstice to let yourself enjoy it.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

You can do pretty much as you like, if you untangle yourself from expectations. They arrive as the holidays pick up speed. The Full Moon brings options, reflecting light to connect with your feelings. Ruler Venus goes retrograde. Being frugal feels good. The Sun transits to bring soothing, grounded energy into your home. This Winter Solstice is more cuddly than cold.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You’re in the clear. Flexibility and breathing space count for a lot. The Full Moon has a zoom energy. It moves thoughts and ideas through reflected light. If you’re in a relationship, you may be looking at each other in terms of what you create and share. The Sun transits to make conversations down-to-earth and satisfying. The Winter Solstice is worth a candle and a nod.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

The Sun completes it trip through your sign. Happy Birthday! There’s a Full Moon in your relationship sector. It may reveal more in its reflected light. Keep your feelings nurtured by scheduling time to soothe and re-energize. Venus goes retrograde. It doesn’t last forever. The Sun transits to your income arena. Step outside to breathe in this Winter Solstice.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’ll be glad you did the extra work to create flex time this week. Your schedule releases a pressure valve. The Full Moon tempts with holiday fun, especially at work. Then Venus goes retrograde. Notice you’re spending more? The Sun transits to your sign. Happy Birthday, Capricorn! This Winter Solstice, big decisions pan out (like gold).

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Aquarians have a lot on their shoulders. Responsibility filters through, even in dreams. Yet festivities embrace, offering a bright perspective. The Full Moon reflects light in your sector of romance, creative expression, and children. Insights come at this time. Venus goes retrograde. Be careful with money. The Winter Solstice has a way of breathing new life into more subtle realms.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

What is your week like, Pisces? Do the approaching holidays take over? Can you carve out time for yourself, or are you saving that for later? This Full Moon is a jovial one. It likes parties, light conversations and laughter, especially at home. Venus goes retrograde. Watch purchases. The Sun transits to bring friends back on your radar. The Winter Solstice is a way of saying ‘Thanks’.