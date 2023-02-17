♥ Love ¥ Money ♣ Luck

Horoscope Jan 27 – Feb 2

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

As the Sun moves to your solar twelfth house, dreams light up. The New Moon is in this same sector. There’s no question you’re beginning a new chapter or viewing a revamp. With this placement, it’s still in the planning stage. Venus transits to Aries. There are benefits to this goddess in your sign. While something may cost, you will benefit. It can happen fast.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Dreams on fire? Your friends back you up. Their support and encouragement are worth your consideration. Juno, Chiron, Jupiter and Vesta are in your sector of the subconscious. This is substantial. It’s an auspicious time to venture into your awareness and personal desires. The Sun moves to brighten connections. Ruler Venus transits to make sure you enjoy them.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mars in your sign won’t quit. Which is great, as it governs those planets currently crowding your eleventh house. Except this is a fun group that gets things going. You’ll feel in the flow and enjoy the company. The Sun enters your career sector. Not working? It lightens and brightens connections all over. Venus transits to help you receive an extravagance.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

You may need to do a lot of things, but stress is not one of them. Breathing in and out, taking care of yourself, you can be there for others. The Sun warms up those thoughts of a higher order. Just consider yourself spiritual this week. Venus, goddess of love and money, transits to bring a beautiful experience. It’s in your career sector, so watch out.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Leaping over hurdles, hanging on to loose threads? There’s nothing a Leo can’t do, once you’re in your own zone. Good news. The Sun, holding consciousness and self together, transits to your house of partnership. Whether it’s with a loved one or an organization, you’re back with the New Moon. Venus moves to ensure your spiritual heights match earthly visions.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You have a lot going on. This is not necessarily news, but it could be pleasant information. The stars balance the pressure you’re handling. Think diamond of clarity, and that’s you. The Sun moves opposite Virgo. Relationship focus! The New Moon in this sector brings a jump start to get you up and running. Venus transits to consider her position in love and shared assets.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Whatever you wish for, the stars are expediting it. No need to worry about timing – it’s coming in hot. The Sun transits to place a gentle quality in work and health matters. This New Moon you may have someone who assists you. Their intuitive hits can be a guide. A preponderance of planets is in your relationship sector. Ruler Venus climbs in to add a touch of deluxe plush.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Tired of picking up the psychic pieces? Know what’s coming in, but others won’t stay tuned? Being a Scorpio is a big responsibility. Yours is the only sign that can evolve from the Scorpion to the Eagle to the Phoenix. In one lifetime! The Sun transits to enhance your mystic qualities. The New Moon refreshes you. Venus moves to bring the manna to work.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The South Node of the Moon is in your solar twelfth house. It works behind the scenes. While you feel it, others may not. You’re working through the remnants of past lifetimes. The Sun transits to whisper of deep connections through your dreams. The New Moon helps you find them. Venus enters your romance sector. She releases love and beauty into your days and nights.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Capricorns are practical. Why is that? It’s not only because you’re an earth sign, helping create what lasts. You also have a deep sense of responsibility. You may have feelings others don’t see. This week the Sun transits to soften conversations. Intuition runs high. The New Moon allows an open run on speaking your thoughts. Venus enters home base. Get yourself comfy.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Painting the picture of life so fast, your arms now overlap? Does work or a loved one seem to need more of you than you’d like? If time doesn’t appear to be your own, be assured that it is. The Sun transits to open an ocean of possibilities. This New Moon helps you sense what’s best. Following your heart actually means something. Venus transits to make things happen fast.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

What can you do that you haven’t done before? This is a hint of what the Sun may offer. It enters your sign this week. Happy Birthday! The New Moon is in Pisces, too. These luminaries blend energies so that you stand in your own space, within and without. Venus transits to your financial sector. What you own or earn gets a hit of beauty to add to your monetary gain.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani