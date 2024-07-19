Horoscope July 19 – July 26 See what’s in the stars for you By Cathryn Moe

March 20 – April 18

For all that has been on track, expect more to come together. Mars transits to speed up communications. Accuracy equals results. The Full Moon creates light in your career. Quality is the determining factor. The Sun enters your solar fifth house. It’s a great time to play with your children and invest in your artistic streak. It will pay off.

April 19 – May 19

Mars transits out of your sign. Though it created an energy reset, it now enters your income sector. Hopping on the money train is not a bad thing, especially as Mars moves towards Jupiter, making things larger. This Full Moon accentuates what you’ve gotten yourself into. The outcome is significant. The Sun transits to bring something beautiful into your home.

May 20 – June 20

As astrological placements go, this week is all yours. Don’t expect a lot of free time. You’ll be too busy living each moment to its fullest. Mars, the planet of energy, focus, and action enters Gemini. The Full Moon is more contemplative and grounding, which is a bonus and a relief. The transit of the Sun brings conversations that warm your heart.

June 21 – July 21

Happy Birthday to all Cancers born this week! Enjoy all that the stars have to offer. Mars, planet of energy, drive and ambition, enters your solar twelfth house. Dreams gear up for fine-tuning with focus and courage. This Full Moon rebalances an important relationship. The Sun brings heart to all you say, though others already know this about you.

July 22 – August 22

You have so much to offer. With all the movement in the stars, this week is no exception. Mars, planet of sexy energy and forthright action, brings friends who are willing to support you. Consider the Full Moon a beacon of what means most to you in your work. Volunteering and helping others counts, too. The Sun enters your sign. Born this week? Happy Birthday, Leo!

August 23 – September 21

Virgos are into details. You don’t mind checking more than once to avoid errors. You are often found in the fields of research, analysis, and accounting. This includes baristas, as coffee is a real-life performance art form of science. Mars energizes your career. Think you can’t speed up? You can. The Full Moon is romantic. Side-step the drama. The Sun makes your dreams lighter.

September 22 – October 22

Libras are going through a bit of a renaissance. You have worked hard in challenging circumstances, never giving up other than for a refresh. Mars is the planet of action, drive, and ambition. It streaks to encourage a ‘let’s have a long-distance connection’ week. The Full Moon brings deep satisfaction at home. The Sun offers friends who add light to your life.

October 23 – November 21

Pallas Athene is in your sign. This balances what else is happening in your chart. Creating your own path to morph to the next level may be a theme. Mars transits to push for a quick turnaround. This is great and freeing for you. The Full Moon rewards you with security and commitment. The Sun bumps up your presence and career.

November 22 – December 20

Surprise! No time to be bored, and almost none to stop and think! As you power through this transformative week, your confidence is secured. If you haven’t felt heard, you will now. Mars transits to energize important relationships, especially with a partner. The Full Moon gives you an established, trustworthy demeanor. The Sun helps you remember it’s all about give and take.

December 21 – January 18

Capricorns, take note. You may have done nothing but advocate for yourself and others, and still find there is more to do. Not a creamsicle week. It’s just as likely these accelerated times will push you to new skills. Mars transits to help you move forward at work. The Full Moon is in your sign. Enjoy! The Sun moves into position to shed light onto issues hiding in the shadows.

January 19 – February 17

The focus in your sector of relationships keeps heating up. At the same time, it brings positive results. Mars transits to make this a romantic time, where your creative streak comes barreling through. This Full Moon is grounding for building dreams and finding a way to get there. The Sun transits to add heart to commitments you have made.

February 18 – March 19

You’re still dealing with Saturn and Neptune in your sign. Things are solid, dissolve, then firm back up. Going with the flow as usual saves you. Mars transits to up your ante at home. There may be a lot to do or say. Mars helps you cut to the chase. You’ll be able to sink your teeth into this Full Moon. The Sun transits to add a glow to life at work.

