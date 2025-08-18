Things to Do in Tokyo in September The rundown of the best events in Tokyo this September By Metropolis

Oktoberfest in Shiba Park

September 12 – 23

Raise a stein and celebrate German-style at Oktoberfest Tokyo 2025! Just a one-minute walk from Onarimon Gate Station (Exit A6), this annual festival brings an impressively broad range—estimated between 50 to 100 varieties! Expect hearty favorites like sausages and pretzels, and plenty of lively entertainment, including traditional folk performances and music.

4pm – 10pm

Shiba Park

3-2 Shiba Park, Minato-ku

¥500 Admission for Adults / Free admission for school-aged children

Get Tickets Here or on-site

Kichioji Autumn Festival

September 14 – 15

Credit: LewisTsePuiLung

Summer festivals have fizzled out, but the autumn matsuri season is ready to take center stage. The cool autumn weather makes it the perfect time to wear a yukata, absorb the festival atmosphere and watch the portable shrines in the parade. The event is held over two days, culminating in the coming together of all 11 shrines. The parade starts from Musashi Hachiman Shrine on Saturday at 11 am. Several shows and stalls with festival foods accompany the festivities.

10am – 7:30pm

Area surrounding Kichioji Station

1 Kichijoji Minami-cho, Musashino-shi

Free Admission

kichijouji.jp

Ultra Japan Festival 2025

September 13 – 14

Festival season is picking up all over the world, and Japan is no exception. The iconic Miami-based music festival is known for bringing together the world’s top electronic music artists. This year, Ultra Japan 2025 will feature an incredible lineup, including Steve Aoki, KOH, Afrojack, Alesso and more. With three stages set up throughout the venue, this year’s festival promises to be a spectacular event for EDM fans. The festival is known for its high-energy performances, cutting-edge stage designs and immersive experiences. As always, ULTRA Japan 2024 will combine the best in electronic music with a vibrant festival atmosphere. Reserve your tickets here.

11am – 9pm

Tokyo Odaiba Ultra Park

1-1 Aomi, Koto-ku

GA 1-day: ¥16,000

GA 2-day:¥30,000

ultrajapan.com

Chinese Festival 2025

September 6 thru September 7

The annual China Festival at Yoyogi park is back! Since 2017, the China cultural committee has brought Chinese culture to Japanese audiences, with 2024’s festival seeing over 180,000 attendees. With performances by Chinese stars and free admission, the first weekend of September is packed with Chinese culture.

10am – 8pm

Yoyogi park

Free Admission

chinafes.net

Tokyo Handmade Marche

September 6 thru September 7

On the same September weekend is the Tokyo Handmade Marche, hosting over 700 different booths from different creators and small businesses. If you’re in the market for unique gifts or souveniers, or just enjoy supporting small businesses, visit the Tokyo Handmade Marche in Tokyo Dome City’s Prism Hall, a 6-minute walk from Suidobashi Station.

Tokyo Dome Prism Hall

10am – 5pm

Regular Admission: ¥1000 Student Admission: ¥600 School-aged students: Free

tokyohandmade-marche.jp

Chofu City Fireworks

September 20

If you missed the big summer fireworks festivals, this is the last chance to say farewell to summer with a grand finale. It is one of the most popular in Tokyo and attracts over 600,000 visitors each year. Over one hour 10,000 rounds of fireworks will illuminate the night sky over the banks of the Tamagawa River. Paid seating is available or you can claim a space in the free viewing area from the prior midnight, though it’s not enough to have a blanket spread out, someone must stay in the area to claim it. The closest stations are Keio Tamagawa Station (5-minute walk) and Chofu Station (20-minute walk).

6pm – 7:15pm

Tamagawa Ryokuchi Park

2 Chome-43-1 Somechi, Chofu

Free Admission, paid seating available

hanabi.csa.gr.jp

Tokyo River Clean Up

September 7, 14, 21 & 22

Credit: Tokyo River Clean Up

Protect the local environment while connecting with others by joining one of the regular volunteer river cleanups. Bring old clothes, a hat, and enough water, then get stuck in. Events take place several times each month, with September events at the Arakawa, Edogawa, and Tamagawa rivers. After the work is done, the group usually hosts a picnic or barbecue to chat and enjoy the sunset.

September 3

2:30pm – 6:30pm

Arakawa River

Meet at Nishi Kasai Station

September 9

2:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Arakawa River

Meet at Funabori Station

September 23

2:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Edogawa River

Meet at Myoden Station

Free Admission

https://www.tokyoriverfriends.org/events/