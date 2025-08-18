August 18, 2025
Things to Do in Tokyo in September
The rundown of the best events in Tokyo this September
By Metropolis
Oktoberfest in Shiba Park
September 12 – 23
Raise a stein and celebrate German-style at Oktoberfest Tokyo 2025! Just a one-minute walk from Onarimon Gate Station (Exit A6), this annual festival brings an impressively broad range—estimated between 50 to 100 varieties! Expect hearty favorites like sausages and pretzels, and plenty of lively entertainment, including traditional folk performances and music.
4pm – 10pm
Shiba Park
3-2 Shiba Park, Minato-ku
¥500 Admission for Adults / Free admission for school-aged children
Get Tickets Here or on-site
Kichioji Autumn Festival
September 14 – 15
Summer festivals have fizzled out, but the autumn matsuri season is ready to take center stage. The cool autumn weather makes it the perfect time to wear a yukata, absorb the festival atmosphere and watch the portable shrines in the parade. The event is held over two days, culminating in the coming together of all 11 shrines. The parade starts from Musashi Hachiman Shrine on Saturday at 11 am. Several shows and stalls with festival foods accompany the festivities.
10am – 7:30pm
Area surrounding Kichioji Station
1 Kichijoji Minami-cho, Musashino-shi
Free Admission
Ultra Japan Festival 2025
September 13 – 14
Festival season is picking up all over the world, and Japan is no exception. The iconic Miami-based music festival is known for bringing together the world’s top electronic music artists. This year, Ultra Japan 2025 will feature an incredible lineup, including Steve Aoki, KOH, Afrojack, Alesso and more. With three stages set up throughout the venue, this year’s festival promises to be a spectacular event for EDM fans. The festival is known for its high-energy performances, cutting-edge stage designs and immersive experiences. As always, ULTRA Japan 2024 will combine the best in electronic music with a vibrant festival atmosphere. Reserve your tickets here.
11am – 9pm
Tokyo Odaiba Ultra Park
1-1 Aomi, Koto-ku
GA 1-day: ¥16,000
GA 2-day:¥30,000
Chinese Festival 2025
September 6 thru September 7
The annual China Festival at Yoyogi park is back! Since 2017, the China cultural committee has brought Chinese culture to Japanese audiences, with 2024’s festival seeing over 180,000 attendees. With performances by Chinese stars and free admission, the first weekend of September is packed with Chinese culture.
10am – 8pm
Yoyogi park
Free Admission
Tokyo Handmade Marche
September 6 thru September 7
On the same September weekend is the Tokyo Handmade Marche, hosting over 700 different booths from different creators and small businesses. If you’re in the market for unique gifts or souveniers, or just enjoy supporting small businesses, visit the Tokyo Handmade Marche in Tokyo Dome City’s Prism Hall, a 6-minute walk from Suidobashi Station.
Tokyo Dome Prism Hall
10am – 5pm
Regular Admission: ¥1000 Student Admission: ¥600 School-aged students: Free
Chofu City Fireworks
September 20
If you missed the big summer fireworks festivals, this is the last chance to say farewell to summer with a grand finale. It is one of the most popular in Tokyo and attracts over 600,000 visitors each year. Over one hour 10,000 rounds of fireworks will illuminate the night sky over the banks of the Tamagawa River. Paid seating is available or you can claim a space in the free viewing area from the prior midnight, though it’s not enough to have a blanket spread out, someone must stay in the area to claim it. The closest stations are Keio Tamagawa Station (5-minute walk) and Chofu Station (20-minute walk).
6pm – 7:15pm
Tamagawa Ryokuchi Park
2 Chome-43-1 Somechi, Chofu
Free Admission, paid seating available
Tokyo River Clean Up
September 7, 14, 21 & 22
Credit: Tokyo River Clean Up
Protect the local environment while connecting with others by joining one of the regular volunteer river cleanups. Bring old clothes, a hat, and enough water, then get stuck in. Events take place several times each month, with September events at the Arakawa, Edogawa, and Tamagawa rivers. After the work is done, the group usually hosts a picnic or barbecue to chat and enjoy the sunset.
September 3
2:30pm – 6:30pm
Arakawa River
Meet at Nishi Kasai Station
September 9
2:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Arakawa River
Meet at Funabori Station
September 23
2:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Edogawa River
Meet at Myoden Station
Free Admission