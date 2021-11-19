♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

This Full Moon, a lunar eclipse, ricochets around your finance sector. Over the next few months, you may notice a partner has a lot of influence. This could warm up plans you’ve considered. The Sun transits to your solar ninth house of journeys and wisdom. Then Mercury, the Messenger, follows. What does this say about choices that are ultimately thrust upon you?

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Full Moon is in Taurus. It’s a lunar eclipse. Over the next few months, you may notice you streamline parts of your day as you hone in on your goals. This week the Sun transits to your sector of partnerships, and what you share. They get something, and so do you. Make sure you feel comfy with the give and take. Mercury joins in soon after to create an opening you will like.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This is a bouncy kind of week, though it may not start out that way. The Full Moon is a lunar eclipse. It’s in your solar twelfth house. One of Gemini’s strengths is the ability to know what the risks are, analyze your chances, yet somehow never overthink it. The Sun moves into your partnership sector. Then Mercury joins in. Get ready for fun and quick-moving conversations.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Cancers have a big astrological buffer. The planets are grouped to give you plenty of breathing space. This Full Moon is a lunar eclipse. Your friends and group associations may seem to have shadows cross their path, or attract a cloud over their head. Luckily, you’re sympathetic and understanding. Your patience will pay off. The Sun and Mercury transit to make work more fun.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This Full Moon is a lunar eclipse. It offers depth and intrigue to your expanded viewpoints. The Sun transits to highlight creative activities. Projects you’re attracted to may become a form of inspiration. Mercury, the Messenger, transits to join in. Success comes as you enjoy romantic adventures, take care of kids, or let yourself feel like one again.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The planets cluster in influential areas of your chart. Conversations inspire, then turn into practical application. The Full Moon is a lunar eclipse. If you’ve been planning a long-distance trip, or have signed up for a course in consciousness, you may find the details are changing. The Sun and Mercury transit to bring artistry as a main feature of your home.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Feeling stressed? Optimistic? Both are possible with the energies of the stars. The Full Moon is a lunar eclipse. It climbs into your solar eighth house of partnership and resources. It may reveal deeper needs when it comes to what works. The Sun jogs along to enter your conversational sector. This is a bonus. Mercury joins in, bringing a bit of inspiration to your connections.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

This Full Moon may be penetrating. It’s a lunar eclipse. They tend to shift one’s direction. Focus on feelings is a big part of it, especially if you’ve had to keep a lid on yours. Expect what works best to rise to the surface. The Sun transits away from your sign, into your financial sector. This is always a bonus, as it works with ‘the real you’. Mercury then joins in. Now’s your chance.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s a Full Moon this week. You’re likely to pick up on the vibes, whether you see it or not. It’s a lunar eclipse. Something in your life is about to change. This could be a bonus. Then it’s time for a Happy Birthday! Remember you’re in the celebration zone as the Sun enters Sagittarius. Your focus continues as Mercury joins in. What you say is likely to hit home.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You’ll be busy this week. Most of it will be to take care of yourself. The majority of the stars are in the DIY hemisphere of your chart. The Full Moon, however, is not. It’s in your solar fifth house of romance and creative expression. It’s also a lunar eclipse. Investing in your top priorities pay off. The Sun and Mercury transit to light up your dreams as you live them.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Aquarians are going through challenges. Some may take you to the wall. This happens when two polarized planets, Saturn and Jupiter, are in your sign. This week’s Full Moon is a lunar eclipse. Shadows hit the light to create a pivotal situation. Luckily, the Sun and Mercury transit to your sector of friendships. Socialize, enjoy your creative nature, work out, define your spirit.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Dreams going through a tussle? Do they dangle in front of you, but dissolve in the midst of obligations? This week’s Full Moon has a lot to say. It literally is in your solar third house of conversations. It’s also a lunar eclipse, adding to the sticky steps ahead. The Sun and Mercury transit to bring recognition and a bit of publicity in your career.