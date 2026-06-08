Strange Pictures by Uketsu

Book Review: Strange Pictures by Uketsu

a clever and unsettling puzzle disguised as a novel

By • June 8, 2026

Mystery fiction in Japan often plays with structure, but “Strange Pictures” takes that idea further by turning the reader into an active participant. Uketsu blends text and image to create a narrative that unfolds through observation as much as reading.

Read the Strange Pictures by Uketsu here.

A Story Told Through Images

At the core of “Strange Pictures” is a series of seemingly unrelated images, from sketches to photographs and online fragments. Each one holds subtle clues, and as the narrative progresses, hidden connections begin to surface.

The structure feels fragmented at first. Over time, those fragments align into something far more cohesive—and far more unsettling than expected.

Reading as Investigation

Uketsu uses images as narrative devices rather than decoration. This shifts the reading experience into something closer to solving a puzzle.

Details that seem insignificant at first take on new meaning later. That gradual realization creates a quiet tension that builds with each page.

Unease Beneath the Playfulness

What begins with curiosity slowly shifts into something darker. Each revelation adds another layer of discomfort, reframing earlier moments in subtle but effective ways.

The novel never relies on shock alone. Instead, it builds unease through structure, pacing and the act of discovery itself.

Is This Book For You?

“Strange Pictures” highlights a novel best suited for readers who enjoy unconventional storytelling. It rewards attention and patience, especially for those who like piecing together hidden narratives.

For anyone looking to break away from traditional formats, “Strange Pictures” offers a clever and memorable reading experience.

Get Strange Pictures by Uketsu here.

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Categories: Culture Literature
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Jessie Carbutt

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