Uber Just Added “Professional Drifting” to Its App in Tokyo

Somewhere in Uber’s product roadmap, between “airport pickup” and “Uber Eats,” someone typed the words “Formula Drift licensed professional” and hit enter. The result is Uber Drift Tokyo—a real, bookable, limited-time experience in the capital where you open the same app you use to get home from a bad date and request a ride in a tuned Nissan Silvia S15 driven sideways around a racetrack by someone who does this competitively.

This is not a theme park ride nor a simulator. This is real tire smoke, real grip loss and real sideways action at a real circuit, courtesy of drivers who compete on the international Formula Drift circuit for a living.

Tokyo Drift IRL

Drifting wasn’t imported to Japan. It was invented here, in the 1970s, as a driving technique so specific and so demanding that it eventually became its own international motorsport. It inspired a Hollywood franchise, gave the world the S15 Silvia as a cultural object and for decades, actually experiencing it—not watching, not playing Gran Turismo, but sitting in the passenger seat while a professional makes physics look optional—required either connections, fluency in Japanese or a very specific set of circumstances.

Uber Drift is part of Uber’s global “Go Anywhere” campaign, which has previously offered experiences such as Uber Safari in South Africa and Uber Balloon in Turkey. Tokyo is the series’ Asia-Pacific debut, and it’s the most on-the-nose pairing yet: the city where drifting was born, now accessible via four taps on your phone.

What Actually Happens

An Uber Black picks you up from your Tokyo accommodation. From there, it’s roughly 90 minutes south to Mobara Twin Circuit, a tight, technical track favored by Japan’s drift community. Once there, you spend 90 minutes at the circuit. The session includes multiple runs and the kind of lateral acceleration and tire smoke that is not replicable through any other Tokyo tourism activity.

Your driver holds a Formula Drift license. The cars are a Nissan Silvia S15 and a Nissan 180SX, both tuned for competition drifting, both the exact cars that teenage car enthusiasts had on their bedroom walls in 2003. After the session, an Uber takes you back to central Tokyo. You will smell like tire smoke.

The Catch (There’s Always a Catch)

There are only four group bookings available per day across the entire 29-day run—a maximum of 116 groups for the entire event between now and July 1.

The price is ¥30,000 per group of up to four people—so ¥7,500 per person if you fill the car. Round-trip transfer is included.

How to Book Drifting in Tokyo

Open the Uber app. Find the Uber Drift icon on the home screen. Pick a date. Enter a Tokyo 23-ward pickup address. Tap confirm. Done—no Japanese required, no third-party platform, no knowing someone who knows someone.

It runs until July 1, 2026. If you’re in Tokyo between now and then and you have even a passing interest in cars, the math is straightforward.

Uber Drift Tokyo FAQ