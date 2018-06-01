I Am Not Your Negro

Director Raoul Peck’s enthralling documentary envisions the last, unfinished book of novelist, playwright and activist James Baldwin, a profound narration about race in America, and draws on the writer’s notes on the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King, Malcolm X and Medgar Evers. This is a thoughtful, sobering (and uncomfortable) work, every bit as relevant today as during the Civil Rights Movement. Maybe more. The late Baldwin’s “readings” are so brilliantly voiced by Samuel L. Jackson that I didn’t know it was him until the closing credits. I learned a lot. Not to be missed. Or forgotten. (93 min)