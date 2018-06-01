Tonya Harding was a fantastically talented Olympic figure skater rocketing her way to the top when her goombah ex-husband decided to help out by kneecapping rival Nancy Kerrigan. Director Craig Gillespie’s (Lars and the Real Girl, The Finest Hours) unconventional (voiceovers, unreliable narrators), strangely sympathetic comedy/drama about these surrealistic, true events never stoops to mocking its characters, and addresses several deeper issues under cover of humor. It garnered an Oscar nom for a never-better Margot Robbie, and a win for Allison Janney as Tonya’s truly scary mother. (120 min)