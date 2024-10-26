IL LUPINO PRIME Christmas Afternoon Tea Savor the flavors of summer in Italy and Hawaii By Jessie Carbutt

Just a five-minute walk from Omotesando Station, the decadent IL LUPINO PRIME Christmas Afternoon Tea offers a festive touch to Tokyo between November 15 – December 15, 2024.

Top row of the Mango & Tropical Afternoon Tea set

A lineup of sweet delights awaits, featuring whimsical snowman-shaped yuzu macarons with a delicate balance of citrus and sweetness, airy strawberry Paris-Brest filled with rich cream. The traditional German stollen is dense with dried fruits for a satisfying seasonal bite.

The savory offerings are equally decadent, showcasing mini USDA Prime beef cheeseburgers with juicy patties. Then there’s a flaky pastry filled with fresh snow crab salad, and elegant salmon crepes topped with caviar, adding a pop of salty richness to each bite.

IL LUPINO PRIME’s holiday cocktail lineup brings festive flair with flavors that complement the holiday spirit. The Strawberry Bellini offers a lively blend of champagne and strawberry puree, adding a refreshing sweetness that’s perfect for celebrating. For a cozy twist, the Sweet Potato Martini combines smooth vodka with a hint of sweet potato. The results is a tantalizingly creamy, subtly spiced drink reminiscent of seasonal comforts.

Festive mocktails like the Virgin Strawberry Bellini offer a fresh strawberry sparkle. Meanwhile, the Virgin Sweet Potato Martini delivers the same creamy texture of its alcoholic counterpart.

To add a touch of sophistication, toast with a glass of fine champagne. Reservations open on November 5, and seating is limited.

IL LUPINO PRIME Christmas Afternoon Tea

November 15 – December 15

Reservations by phone (03-6804-5661) or by TableCheck.

2F Nono Aoyama Shop & Restaurant, 3-4-3 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku

03-6804-5661

illupinojapan.jp/

@illupinoprime_tokyo

Get more dining inspiration in Tokyo at our dedicated Dining Section.