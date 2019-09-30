In Like Flynn

I suspect that this journeyman adventure tale about a guy (Thomas Cocquerel) who kicks around Micronesia battling cannibals and ex-lovers sat in the “unproduced” pile for quite a while until some clever suit happened to learn that the film star Errol Flynn had done something vaguely similar in his pre-movie star days. This seriocomic romp from veteran Australian director Russell Mulcahy (Highlander, Razorback) is pretty basic stuff, adventure-wise, but it never overreaches its modest genre, and its sense of inoffensive fun may appeal to you. If you’re like, twelve.

Sept 27 (106 min)