Sayama Ski Resort

A few indoor ski resorts near Tokyo continue to offer convenient options for enthusiasts seeking a quick trip to the slopes. All without the need for extensive travel or accommodation arrangements.

Please note that facility operations, hours, and pricing are subject to change. It’s recommended to verify the latest information through the official websites or by contacting the resorts directly before planning your visit.

Located in Saitama Prefecture, Sayama Ski Resort is approximately a 40-minute train ride from Ikebukuro Station and about 60 minutes from Shinjuku Station. The resort features a 300-meter-long indoor slope, making it a popular choice for both beginners and intermediate skiers and snowboarders. Operating hours are generally from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Additionally, during certain periods, the resort offers overnight skiing sessions from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM. It’s advisable to check the official website for the latest schedule.

Rental equipment for skiing and snowboarding is available, and lessons are offered, primarily in Japanese. Please note that prices may vary during peak periods, such as late December to early January. The resort also features a Snow Park for children, with an entrance fee of ¥1,000.

Address: 2167 Kamiyamaguchi, Tokorozawa-shi, Saitama Prefecture

Nearest Station: Seibu-Kyujo-mae Station

Website: https://sayamaski.jp/

Snova Shin-Yokohama

Snova Shin-Yokohama is one of the most accessible indoor slopes for Tokyo residents, especially popular during the off-season for practice. The facility offers a 60-meter-long slope with a 10- to 14-degree incline, featuring smooth areas, bumps, moguls, and a half-pipe for advanced users.

Rental gear and wear are available, and lessons are offered. As of the latest information, the facility operates from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM on weekdays and from 10:00AM to 7:00 PM on weekends.

Address: 1-2-43 Kajiyama, Tsurumi, Yokohama

Website: http://snovashinyoko.co.jp

This article was originally published on January 19, 2016, but has been updated in 2024 for accuracy.