English Facebook Groups in Tokyo: Tips for Residents and Tourists English Facebook groups for finding free stuff, making friends, volunteering, and more By Jessie Carbutt

Rescued puppy and her AWT volunteer (Photo by Animal Walk Tokyo)

Find community, insider tips, and new ways to enjoy life in the city with these English Facebook groups in Tokyo. Whether you’re looking for free furniture, practicing Japanese, finding community, or a space to get support on how to raise kids in Tokyo, English-language Facebook groups can make navigating the city much easier—and a whole lot more fun and communal.

In this guide, I’ll break down some of the most helpful English Facebook groups in Tokyo, along with tips on how to get the most out of them.

1. Mottainai Japan: Free and Cheap Stuff in Tokyo

If you love finding bargains or giving preloved items a second life, Mottainai Japan is a game-changer. Named after the Japanese concept of avoiding waste, this group is a treasure trove of free or inexpensive goods like furniture, home appliances, clothing, and even English books.

Other similar groups include Sayonara / Welcome Sales TOKYO.

2. Volunteering Opportunities in Tokyo

Giving back while living abroad is an incredible way to connect with your new community, and Facebook groups like Tokyo River Friends and Second Harvest Japan, are good places to start. The former hosts meetups to clear the riversides across the city, usually followed by a bbq or picnic. The latter is a food bank that redistributes meals to those in need. Other groups often post opportunities with animal shelters, environmental cleanups, and even teaching English to kids. Pro tip: Volunteering can also be a great way to improve your Japanese in a low-pressure environment! Get even more involved with our curated list of Community and Volunteer Groups in Tokyo.

3. Hobbies

Whatever your hobby, you’ll find your community in Tokyo! Meet up with fellow witches at the Mikage Witchcraft Course group, find hiking buddies with Tokyo International Hiking or. Tokyo Nature & Outdoor Lovers. Discover dining gems with Japan Foodies or Tokyo Wine Lovers Society. The options are endless. And, if you can’t find something for you, why not create your own and start a new group?

4. Groups for Japanese Practice

If you’re learning Japanese, practice is everything. But finding a language partner or study group can feel like a chore—unless you check out groups like Language Exchange Tokyo. Members in groups like these usually host casual meetups in parks or cafes where you can trade English for Japanese practice. Meetup.com also has many language groups.

5. Raising Kids in Tokyo

Raising children in a new country is daunting, but groups like Tokyo Mothers Group or International Schools in Japan Info offer a wealth of advice. From recommendations for international schools to tips on family-friendly parks, these groups are indispensable.

For more on navigating Japan’s daycare system, read: 7 Things To Know Before Starting Daycare in Japan. You might also find this article helpful to hear experiences of new families in Japan: Having a Baby in Japan as a Foreigner.

6. Pets in Tokyo: Resources for Pet Owners

Tokyo is surprisingly pet-friendly, but finding English-language resources for your furry friends can be tricky. That’s where groups like Japan Pets – Fur Babies & Friends come in handy.

For English-speaking local pet services, check out these articles on English-speaking veterinarians at PetLife and pet sitters and hotels.

7. Where to Find English Books in Tokyo

For bookworms, sourcing English books in Tokyo can be like finding a needle in a haystack—unless you know where to look. Groups like Tokyo English Books Sale/Exchange often feature members selling or trading books.

A recent gem I picked up? If you’re not into buying, many members also recommend local libraries like the Minato International Library, which has an impressive collection of English titles. It’s cheaper than buying new English-language books at places like Kinokuya. You might also like our guide to 10 Lesser-Known Secondhand Bookstores in Tokyo that Sell English Books.