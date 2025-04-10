Japan Drugstore Guide: Best Lip Products in Japan for Spring 2025 Having lips that look and feel great doesn’t have to break the bank. By Anna Hodes, Phoebe Leisek and Katie Dicken

As Tokyo transitions from winter into brighter spring shades, we’ve rounded up lip products that Metropolis staff are loving this spring. Follow the latest Tokyo trends with this guide to the most popular Japanese lip products that you can find at your local drugstore.

Glosses and Tints

Rom&nd

Rom&nd is a South Korean cosmetic brand that has become very popular in Japan and around the world with the rise of K-beauty products. There are several lines of varying shades and formulas, but we have rounded up two of the most popular.

Photo from Amazon

Glasting Color Gloss:

The Glasting Color Gloss is a staple bestseller in Rom&nd’s product line. If you’re in the market for a lightweight gloss with a smooth and glass-like finish, look no further. These glosses apply evenly, smoothing vertical lip lines and creating the appearance of naturally fuller lips. While the sticky texture of many glosses can be bothersome, this product has a watery texture that won’t catch strands of your hair on breezy spring days. The signature shades include pinks and peaches that are suitable for the season.

Cost : ¥1,320

Get it here

Photo from Amazon

Glasting Melting Balm:

The Glasting Melting Balm creates the impression of ‘your lips but better,’ with a formula that hydrates while enhancing the lips with vibrant color and a watery finish. The shade selection includes trending nudes, as well as cool mauves and classic pinks. The newest shade, velvet rose, is perfect for a hanami gathering.

Cost : ¥1,320

Get it here

Canmake

Canmake is a staple across drugstores in Japan, known for quality products at an affordable price. Although the peak of spring is fast approaching, neutral tones will remain trendy through the coming months, and the current lineup reflects this with several nude and brown shades.

Photo from Canmake official website

Muchi Puru Tint:

The beloved muchi puru tint series promises bright, long-lasting color without compromising on hydration. With a light and buildable formula that feels as great as it looks, layer to your heart’s content without worrying about greasy or dry lips. It creates the illusion of plumper lips through a blurring effect and a refreshing cooling sensation. Shades range from brown to pink with a new peachy addition, Fruit Au Lait, just in time for the sunny days ahead.

Cost : ¥770

Get it here

Photo from Canmake official website

Glass Tint Syrup:

Canmake’s new Glass Tint Syrup is the perfect lip tint for spring, offering a glossy, glass-like shine. Two exciting new colors launch this April: Lively Peach and Memorable Pink Red, a pearlescent reddish-pink. This long-lasting tint keeps color fresh all day. Its smooth, easy-to-apply formula leaves lips plump and moisturized. It’s the perfect mix of beauty and care, and with six stunning shades to choose from, you’ll easily find the ideal one to match any of your looks this spring.

Cost : ¥1,078

Get it here

Dasique

Dasique’s makeup products are perfect for achieving a natural, peachy pink look. It should be noted that they are not as widely available as the other products on this list, but if you happen to come across a drugstore that carries them we highly recommend picking a shade or two up.

Photos from Dasique official website

The Juicy Dewy Lip Tint:

One of Dasique’s signature products is the Juicy Dewy Lip Tint. The brand recently released its special Rose Milk Tea collection in two subtle shades: Early Grey Rose, a soft beige, and Rose Black Tea, a beautiful pink. It effortlessly tints the lips without stickiness. Dasique’s other collections are equally impressive, offering shades that suit every mood and occasion.

Cost: ¥1,650

Get it here

Lipsticks

Shiseido

A renowned cosmetic company in Japan, Shiseido is the most high-end brand on this list; however, their products are generally available at any local drugstore.

Beauty Lift Rouge

These lipsticks come in beige, coral, rose and red shades. While the Prior line, which houses Beauty Lift Rouge, was created with aging concerns in mind, these products are suitable for anyone who wants to leave a classy and elegant impression. These lipsticks also double as moisturizers, and although color transfer is inevitable while eating or drinking, they are generally known for their lasting power.

Cost: ¥2,915

Get it here

Kate Tokyo

Popular on Japanese social media and highly ranking at cosmetic stores, Kate lip products come in original, matte and glossy lines.

Photo from Kate Tokyo official website

Kate Lip Monster

Kate Lip Monster, especially known for its lasting power, comes in 12 distinct shades ranging from pink and red to orange and brown. The formula is smooth and moisturizing without feeling oily, enhancing lips with a juicy finish. A couple of years ago, when they first gained buzz online, they were nearly impossible to track down in stores. However, when I visited my local drugstore recently, they were well-stocked. Keep an eye out for the new release of the fireworks series in late May. These limited edition shades contain pearlescent glitter to emulate the shine of summer fireworks.

Cost: ¥1,540

Get it here

Lip liners

Photos from Cezanne official website

Cezanne Lip Maker

The Cezanne lip maker consistently ranks highly on Japanese cosmetic sites and is resistant to sweat, water and smudging, which is handy for the spring and summer. Choose between warm and cool undertones to match your skin. Use this liner to fix lip lines, create the illusion of plumper lips and subtly shape the corners into a charming, natural upturn.

Cost: ¥978

Get it here

Photo from Chifure Cosmetics official website

Chifure Lip Liner

One of the most beloved lip liners you’ll find in Tokyo’s drugstores is the Chifure Lip Liner. Available in three versatile shades–Pink, Rose, and Red–it has a smooth, creamy tip that glides effortlessly, providing a long-lasting, defined outline. Its oil-based formula, enriched with olive fruit oil and squalane, not only prevents lipstick from feathering but also nourishes the lips. It compliments all of Chifure’s lip products and pairs well with other popular lip tints and lipsticks loved by young women in Japan.

Cost: ¥572

Get it here

Lip balms

DHC lip cream

DHC and Melty Cream Lip were the most recommended lip balm brands by drugstore employees and are well-known for their moisturizing properties. The DHC lip cream is formulated with olive oil, olea europaea (fruit oil) and it also contains botanical extracts such as aloe, rosemary and vitamin E to hydrate chapped lips. The product is fragrance-free and comes in quite a sleek, metal applicator which differentiates it from most lip balms.

If you are looking for a quality lip balm that also has a pop of color, DHC also has tinted versions of their lip cream in pink, apricot and red.

Cost: ¥700

Get it here

Melty Cream Lip

Made with ‘moist bank technology’, this lip balm melts into your lips and reacts with air to transform into a cream. After trying several other brands, I found that this option provided the most long-lasting hydration without feeling oily or greasy once applied. Before the summer humidity relaxes the dry winter air, we highly recommend this balm to soothe dry lips and prime them for a smoother application of glosses and lipsticks. Melty Cream Lip also comes in different scents such as blooming honey and milk vanilla.

Cost: ¥657

Get it here

Photo from Amazon

Nivea Deep Moisture

Nivea Deep Moisture includes a complete line of lip care products, with two balms, including a ‘melty type’ that turns into oil upon application. Both formulas are packed with moisturizing ingredients and SPF protection and are considered quasi-drugs in Japan. Each line offers an unscented, honey, olive and lemon, and vanilla and macadamia flavor. Under the same line, there’s a potted lip mask for overnight use that seals moisture in as you sleep, healing dry and cracked lips.

Cost: ¥385

Get it here