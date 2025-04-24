Your Essential Sumo Wrestling Vocabulary Guide Ready to wrestle? Prepare for the upcoming sumo tournament with this sumo wrestling vocabulary guide and master the essential lingo and must-know moves. By Sleiman Azizi

Image credit: freehandz / iStock

Sumo can seem complex at first, but with the right words, it clicks fast. This sumo wrestling guide will teach you key vocabulary to enjoy Japan’s national sport and help you get ready for the upcoming sumo tournament. Take the plunge and learn to master the lingo of sumo wrestling.

The Sumo Wrestling Vocabulary Guide

Wrestlers are known as rikishi and are organized according to rank. Hierarchy is extremely important in sumo and dominates the lives of the wrestlers. Higher ranks come with higher responsibilities and expectations, but also greater privileges, particularly financially.

In the top makuuchi competitive division, the highest rank is yokozuna, followed by ozeki, sekiwake, and komusubi. These four ranks are collectively called sanyaku and once a wrestler reaches this level, the pressure is on to stay there. Yokozuna who can no longer perform at a high level are encouraged to retire.

Curious to see these sumo wrestlers with your own eyes? Read our article about where to spot them in Tokyo here.

The rank-and-file wrestlers in a professional tournament are ranked as maegashira of various levels. A maegashira 1 wrestler is just below the sanyaku level, while a maegashira in the late teens is on the border of slipping down to the lower level juryo tournament division. Including the sanyaku rikishi, there are 42 wrestlers in the top level.

Sumo wrestlers getting ready to wrestle. Image credit: Cesar I. Martins / Wikimedia Commons

Expectations

Each basho (tournament) spans 15 days. Wrestlers fight one bout per day and aim to secure a kachi-koshi—a winning record of at least eight victories. Yokozuna are expected to notch ten or more. The wrestler with the most victories claims the yusho championship, a zensho-yusho if undefeated. Eight or more losses result in a make-koshi, which leads to a demotion in the next tournament. If a wrestler misses a bout, they receive a loss, and their opponent earns a fusensho win. Missing the entire tournament is called kyujo, which also counts as a losing record—unless you’re a yokozuna, who can go kyujo without losing rank. Still, repeated absences often prompt retirement.

A sanyaku wrestler who achieves about 33 victories over three tournaments can be promoted to ozeki, but the ozeki rank carries intense scrutiny. An ozeki who posts a losing record becomes kadoban—on probation—and must win at least eight matches in the next tournament to retain the rank. Failing that, they need ten wins in a third tournament to regain ozeki status, a feat rarely achieved.

Who’s in charge?

Referees, known as gyoji, carry a traditional gunbai (war fan) used to signal the winner. If judges—shimpan—dispute the decision, they gather in the ring for a discussion called a mono-ii. The head judge then declares the outcome: gunbai-dori (decision upheld), gunbai-sashichigae (decision overturned), or tori-naoshi (rematch).

The yobidashi play multiple roles; they melodiously announce each wrestler’s name, home region or country, and heya (training stable) as the wrestlers enter. They also handle many behind-the-scenes tasks to keep the tournament running smoothly.

Where it happens

The sumo ring, or dohyo, is bordered by a straw rope called tawara. A new ring is made for each of the six professional tournaments held throughout the year. Deeply rooted in Shinto tradition, the dohyo is considered sacred. A dohyo-matsuri (ring purification ceremony) is held before each tournament. Wrestlers also purify themselves before each bout, finishing with a symbolic shubatsu salt toss.

The sumo ring with salt. Image credit: c11yg / iStoc

Dressed for success

Before the tournament begins, wrestlers perform the dohyo-iri (ring-entering ceremony) wearing an ornate apron called a kesho-mawashi. During bouts, they wear nothing except for a mawashi loincloth. This directly affects the style of sumo a wrestler can use. In yotsu-zumo, wrestlers grapple and use the mawashi for throws. In oshi-zumo, they rely on thrusting and pushing, including the flurrying tsuppari attack.

Action!

When both wrestlers place their hands on the ground, the match begins. Referees will encourage this by saying “Te wo tsuite,” a kind of “on your marks” admonishment. The tachiai (initial charge) is crucial—small movements can determine the match’s outcome, especially since most bouts last just a few seconds. A false start prompts the referee to shout “Mada, mada!” During the match, they call “Nokotta, nokotta!” to remind the wrestlers they’re still in play, and “Hakkeyoi!” to urge them on. If a wrestler wins by dodging the initial charge, the move is called a henka. Though legal, it’s often controversial.

Money talks

Kensho sponsorship banners are paraded around the ring before bouts and match winners can receive the resulting kenshokin prize money handed to them in white envelopes. The more sponsorship, the bigger the payout. When a maegashira defeats a yokozuna, they earn a kinboshi—a gold star and a bonus. Wrestlers can also win sansho cash prizes for outstanding performance, fighting spirit, or technical skill.