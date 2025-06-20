June 20, 2025
Metropolis Summer Issue 2025
See what's inside and where to pick up a copy
By Metropolis
Our Metropolis Summer 2025 Issue is out now and the theme is Water!
In this issue, we explore water in the city and beyond. From koi streams in shopping arcades to poolside cocktails, sacred rivers to cooling translucent food art, this issue is a love letter to Japan’s most captivating element. We trace its symbolic roots in Shinto, its transformation through Tokyo’s subcultures and its pure sensory joy at beaches, matsuri and bubbling cafés. Whether you’re wading through lantern-lit festivals, sipping cream soda by the bay, or uncovering the stories of sea women and river gods, every page offers a moment of cool in the summer heat.
Read Metropolis Summer 2025 Online Here
We showcase local businesses to help international residents, top spots for tourists to visit, trendsetters in the spotlight and much, much more in Metropolis Summer 2025. Whether you’re a new reader or you’ve been picking up Metropolis since we first launched, we wish you a warm welcome to our Issue.
Read this issue’s stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online.
If all that’s still not enough for you, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook for the very latest updates on our articles and Tokyo news.
Metropolis Summer 2025 Issue Highlights
Ama Divers: Legendary Women of the Sea
Tokyo Events | Fireworks, Festivals, and Fun
Good Eats | Where Water Holds You
Toumeikan | Japan’s Obsession with Water-like Transparency
Tokyo | The “Venice of the East”
From the Cheeky to the Horrific | Water Spirits in Japanese Folklore
Summer Escapes | The Hottest Destinations to Cool Off
Stay Smart this Summer with our Essential Cooling Guide
Katsu Kaishu | A Naval Legend to Japan, Forgotten Overseas
Where to find a copy of Metropolis:
Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)
Or read it online
Some of our favorite spots are:
Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku
National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu
Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu
Have a great season! Stay tuned for our Autumn Issue 2025.
In the meantime, follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Spotify
for all our latest articles and Tokyo news.