Metropolis Summer Issue 2025 See what's inside and where to pick up a copy By Metropolis

Our Metropolis Summer 2025 Issue is out now and the theme is Water!

In this issue, we explore water in the city and beyond. From koi streams in shopping arcades to poolside cocktails, sacred rivers to cooling translucent food art, this issue is a love letter to Japan’s most captivating element. We trace its symbolic roots in Shinto, its transformation through Tokyo’s subcultures and its pure sensory joy at beaches, matsuri and bubbling cafés. Whether you’re wading through lantern-lit festivals, sipping cream soda by the bay, or uncovering the stories of sea women and river gods, every page offers a moment of cool in the summer heat.

We showcase local businesses to help international residents, top spots for tourists to visit, trendsetters in the spotlight and much, much more in Metropolis Summer 2025. Whether you’re a new reader or you’ve been picking up Metropolis since we first launched, we wish you a warm welcome to our Issue.

Read this issue’s stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online.

Metropolis Summer 2025 Issue Highlights

Ama Divers: Legendary Women of the Sea

Tokyo Events | Fireworks, Festivals, and Fun

Good Eats | Where Water Holds You

Toumeikan | Japan’s Obsession with Water-like Transparency

Tokyo | The “Venice of the East”

From the Cheeky to the Horrific | Water Spirits in Japanese Folklore

Summer Escapes | The Hottest Destinations to Cool Off

Stay Smart this Summer with our Essential Cooling Guide

Katsu Kaishu | A Naval Legend to Japan, Forgotten Overseas

Have a great season! Stay tuned for our Autumn Issue 2025.

