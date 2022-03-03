After a long, arduous winter there’s no better way to embrace the warm spring weather than an outdoor music festival. As the mercury starts to rise, pack your favorite floral shirt and sunglasses and check out some of the best music festivals happening near Tokyo this spring.

Rainbow Disco Club | Izu, Shizuoka | April 29 – May 1

Japan’s favorite dance music festival, Rainbow Disco Club, is back on its home turf in Izu for a three-day party this April. Known for programming some of the best local and international DJs, VJs and producers, you can expect to see some big names on the lineup when it drops in the coming weeks.

www.rainbowdiscoclub.com

Yui no Oto | Yuuki City, Ibaraki | May 7 – 8

Yui no Oto is a music festival held in various locations throughout Ibaraki city since 2014. The festival uses non-traditional music venues such as ancient temples, a 200-year-old sake brewery and a restaurant originally built during the Showa period. This year’s lineup includes Special Others Acoustic, hip hop artist C.O.S.A., rockers Sunny Day Service and multi-instrumentalist Tendre. Check out the festival’s official Spotify playlist here.

www.yuinote.jp

Fuji & Sun | Fuji City, Shizuoka | May 14 – 15

Fuji & Sun, one of Japan’s newest outdoor camping festivals is back for 2022. As the name suggests, the festival is located in the idyllic location of Fuji city in Shizuoka with epic views of Mt Fuji and lush forest areas for camping. The lineup already boasts some heavy-hitters including CHAI, Odotte Bakari no Kuni and Dongurizu with more artists still being announced.

www.fjsn.jp

FFKT | Nagano | May 28 – 29

FFKT, launched in 2019 by the team behind the popular outdoor festival TAICO CLUB, is a camping and music festival held in Nagano’s Kodama no Mori. Running all night from May 28th through to the afternoon of May 29, the festival is known for its food stalls and art installations in addition to its extensive music lineups. This year’s lineup is yet to be announced but, if last year’s massive lineup is anything to go by, you can expect to see some of the best indie, electronic and hip hop artists Japan has to offer.

www.ffkt.jp

Greenroom 2022 | Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse | May 28 – 29

Now in its 17th year, Greenroom festival promotes the protection of the marine environment through music and art. Steeped in surf and beach culture, the bayside festival invites artists from a broad spectrum of genres with this year’s lineup including funk-pop group Nulbarich, hip hop group Dragon Ash and indie-folk band Roth Bart Baron.

www.greenroom.jp

Mori, Michi, Ichiba | Gamagori, Aichi | May 28 – 29

Mori, Michi, Ichiba is a food, market and music festival held in variations locations of the Tokai region annually. This year, the festival will be celebrating its 13th installment in the bayside city of Gamagori, Aichi, famous for its seaside onsen, seafood and matsuri. The festival will feature over 500 market stalls and multiple music stages and the artist lineup announcement is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

www.mori-michi-ichiba.info