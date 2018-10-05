Historical film deals with the career of Lyndon B. Johnson, centering on a period from a few years before the Kennedy assassination to a few years after. There’s nothing earth-shattering going on here, politically or cinematically, but it’s well made and beautifully acted (Woody Harrelson milks the colorful lead role with great gusto, in almost comically heavy prosthetics). Bottom line: if you were really hungering for a hagiographic biopic on the 36th president, Rob Reiner’s movie fills the bill. I was entertained and educated if not exactly stirred. Needless to say, it resonates today. (98 min)