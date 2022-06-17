Our Metropolis Summer Issue 2022 is out now! In this issue, we asked our writers to show us the most beautiful, human examples of defiance, perseverance and resilience in Tokyo and across Japan. Find a copy around Tokyo (locations below) or read it online.

Issue highlights:

Indomitable Eats | The Time-Tested Restaurants of Tokyo that Keep Bouncing Back

Indelible Bonds | The Recent Revival of Japanese Tribal Tattoos and the Plight of its Indigenous People

Stefanie Arianne on Acting in Japan | Pushing through Barriers, Doubt and Discrimination to Become a Star

The Plight of an Artist | How Reylia Slaby Pours Her Inner World into Her Art

Wielding Afro Cabbages and Snow Monsters | Conversations with Ryotaro Sakurai and the Community Saving Tohoku Tourism

The Story of the Humble Kebab | Celebrating the Chefs and Workers Behind the Spiced Meat Counters of Tokyo



The FUJIROCKER Phenomenon | 25 Years of Community, Ponchos and Homecomings

About Town | Get Involved and Make Your Voice Heard





Have a wonderful summer season! Stay tuned for our Autumn Issue 2022.

