LOVEHO SELECTS Featured Artist: Epic Featured artist of December 2024 By Tokyo Love Hotels

Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Love Hotels has showcased and provided a platform for over 300 local and international artists, exhibitions, pop-ups and performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis, Tokyo Love Hotels cherry-picks 1 talent each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

Tokyo Love Hotels is an art event organization based in Tokyo, Japan, that gathers local and international talents of all ranges to share a night of art, music, experiences and love with the community. They support artists by providing space for them to perform, promote, network, sell and exhibit their work; free of charge and commission.

Official Biography:

Eric James Komuro Williams, known by his stage name EPIC, is a Japanese-American rapper who blends hip-hop with his Japanese-American roots. Born in Yokosuka, Japan, and later moving to Los Angeles, Hawaii and New York, his music addresses themes of cultural identity and personal struggle. His unique sound combines traditional Japanese funk elements with jazz and boom bap beats. Since his debut in 2019 with Budamunk Gates To The East album, he released Jazzy Views in 2023 in collaboration with Jazzysport, and in 2024, a collaboration album with 1co.Inr and Bay Garage Music, A Cosmic Joke. EPIC has become a rising star in the hip-hop scene, gaining recognition for his boundary-pushing style.

What got you into making music?

What got me into making music was the need to express myself in a way that felt true and unfiltered. Growing up between two cultures—Japanese and American—music became my way of bridging that gap. Hip-hop, in particular, spoke to me because it was raw and honest; it gave me a voice to tell my story and share the struggles and triumphs of navigating those different worlds. I realized how powerful it was not only to express my own feelings but also to connect with others who might feel the same way. It just felt like the best way to be heard and understood.

What inspires your current style and choice of genre?

My current style is really inspired by a mix of both my roots and my experiences. Growing up in Japan, I was always surrounded by traditional sounds, and the U.S. introduced me to the world of hip-hop—especially the raw, storytelling side of it. Artists like Shinobi the MC really shaped how I approach lyricism, while producers like Budamunk and 1co.inr taught me how to blend smooth, soulful beats with deeper meanings. I draw from those influences, but I also tap deeply into my own journey.

What intentions do you put into your music?

My intention with my music is to create something that’s real and authentic—something that reflects my personal journey and the struggles of balancing life. I aim to inspire people to embrace who they are, no matter where they come from. Ultimately, I hope my music can serve as a bridge—connecting not just cultures, but also emotions and experiences that we all share, no matter where we’re from.

Please pick one of your songs and share the message behind it.

The message behind my song Hello Music feat. Hannah Spring off my album A Cosmic Joke is all about the power of music to connect, heal and bring people together, no matter where they come from. It’s like a universal language that can speak to emotions and experiences that words sometimes can’t express. Hello Music is a song reminding listeners that through music, we can find common ground, share our stories and feel heard. It’s an invitation to let the rhythm in and let go of whatever holds you back.

Any future desires?

In the future, I really want to continue growing as an artist and push the boundaries of what I can create. I’ve always been about blending cultures and sounds, and I hope to take that even further—experimenting with different genres, collaborating with artists from all over the world, and reaching new audiences. I’d love to tour globally, connecting with fans not just through my music, but also through the stories and messages I want to share. On top of that, I want to inspire the next generation of artists to be authentic and unapologetic about who they are, just like I’ve been able to find my own voice. Long-term, I see myself using my platform to give back to the communities that shaped me, whether through mentoring young artists or creating projects that bring people together. At the end of the day, I just want to keep evolving, stay true to myself and keep making music that feels real.

Do you have a message for our readers?

To everyone reading this, my message is simple: stay true to who you are and don’t let anyone tell you that you don’t belong. Life is all about finding your voice and embracing your unique journey, even when it feels tough. Music has always been my way of expressing that, and I hope it inspires you to find whatever makes you feel whole. Keep pushing forward, stay authentic and never stop believing in your own story.

Instagram:

@epicthemc