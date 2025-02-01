Pop-up Stores in Tokyo February 2025 Valentines, exhibits and themed cafes By Metropolis

As January changes to February, a new month of exciting pop-ups unfolds in Tokyo. Here is a list of our favorites. From Persona-themed Cafes to experimental art exhibits, you’re sure to find a pop-up that suits your taste.

Persona 5 The Royal & The Phantom X Cafe

Until Feb 26, 2025

Anime fans, prepare for an exciting café experience celebrating the acclaimed Persona 5. This Persona 5-themed cafe features various dishes inspired by the Phantom Thieves, including a Joker’s Curry Plate, Morgana’s Pancakes, and drinks themed after each of the main characters.

Beyond the menu, fans can purchase exclusive Persona 5 merch, including special limited-edition prints, keychains and acrylic stands. The venue itself is decorated with an aesthetic straight from the game, so those whose time spent in the digital world of Persona 5 was marred by the knowledge that it was, in fact, only digital, cannot miss this special popup.

When:

Until Feb 26

Location:

Animax Cafe+, Harajuku

1-16-1 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Price: Free

sweets-paradise.jp

Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World at Tokyo Disneyland

Until March 16, 2025

Tokyo Disneyland transforms into a candy-coated wonderland with Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World, a limited-time event inspired by the character from Wreck-It Ralph. Guests can savour a sweet array of themed food and drinks, such as the colorful Candy-Crush Burger, and the, equally colorful though far more saccharine, Sugar Rush Sundae. Exclusive Vanellope-themed merchandise, including plush toys, apparel and candy-inspired accessories, is available for fans to take home as souvenirs.

In addition to the delicious foods and merchandise, the event features interactive photo spots, character performances, and digital race challenges. Fans can snap photos with life-sized Vanellope cutouts, explore the vibrant décor, and experience the thrills of Vanellope’s sweet, digital world.

When:

Until March 16

Where:

Tokyo Disneyland

1-1 Maihama, Urayasu-shi, Chiba

Price: ¥8,200 for entry into Disneyland

Website

Love Live! Superstar!! Valentine 2025 Pop-Up Shop

Until Feb 16

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style with the “Love Live! Superstar!! Valentine 2025 Pop-Up Shop” in Shibuya. Visiting this event is a necessity for fans of the popular anime, as it features exclusive Valentine’s-themed merchandise inspired by the beloved characters from Love Live! Superstar!!. Expect to find limited-edition Valentine chocolates, adorable plushies, and character-themed accessories perfect for adding to your collection. In addition to the exclusive items, the shop also offers special photo opportunities with themed backdrops, so you can snap a picture with your favorite characters. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the series or a newcomer, this limited-time pop-up is a sweet way to celebrate the season of love while indulging in all things Love Live!

When: Until Feb 16

Where: Maruino Anime, Shibuya MODI, 7th Floor 1-21-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

Price: Free

www.0101.co.jp/721/event/

Shugo Chara! x Sanrio Characters Pop- Up Shop

Until Feb 19

The beloved worlds of Shugo Chara! and Sanrio collide in this exciting pop-up shop in Ikebukuro. Fans can enjoy a colorful mix of exclusive merchandise featuring Shugo Chara! characters alongside iconic Sanrio favorites like Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Cinnamoroll. The shop offers limited-edition plush toys, stationery sets, and apparel adorned with cute crossover designs, perfect for fans of both franchises.

On top of exclusive merch, the pop-up shop features special photo spots where visitors can take pictures with themed displays that combine the charm of both universes.

When: Feb 1 – 19

Where: Yurakucho Marui 8F 3-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Price: Free

essential-japan.com/events

Hibiya Magic Time Illumination

Until Feb 28

The Hibiya Magic Time Illumination is the perfect way to end an evening in Tokyo with its incredible winter light display that transforms Hibiya Nakadori Street and Tokyo Midtown Hibiya into an enchanting scene filled with thousands of lights.

The 2025 edition dazzles visitors with a music-synchronized light show and special interactive installations where visitors can change the colors of the displays using a QR code on their smartphones.

When: Until Feb 28

Location:

Hibiya area

Price: Free

hibiya.tokyo-midtown.com/jp/event/6757

Ryuichi Sakamoto – Seeing Sound

Until Mar 30

Celebrate one of Japan’s most influential musicians, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and his avant-garde musical contributions. Seeing Sound is an interactive pop-up that invites visitors to dive into the world of Sakamoto’s music through captivating visual and auditory experiences that truly define the term “immersive.”

Engage with Sakamoto’s soundscapes, with installations that mix visuals of nature, urban landscapes and art, bringing the soundtracks from his films and solo projects into full sensory experience. Expect audio-visual displays that invite you to listen closely to his compositions while being surrounded by visual art inspired by his themes of nature, climate and cultural commentary.

Don’t miss the limited-edition merchandise related to his career, such as vinyl records, art books and exclusive music releases only available at the pop-up.

When:

Until Mar 30

Location:

Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo 4-1-1 Miyoshi, Koto-ku

Entry:

¥2,400

mot-art-museum.jp/en/exhibitions/RS/

Sumikko Gurashi Chocolate Fair Café

February 1 – March 9,

Indulge in the cuteness of Sumikko Gurashi at this pop-up café that brings a wave of chocolate-inspired treats to life. The characters of Sumikko Gurashi, with their quirky personalities and adorable designs, take over the café space, offering fans a chance to enjoy themed snacks and desserts in a cozy, whimsical setting.

The chocolate fair features a menu of delights, including the Sumikko Gurashi chocolate parfait, a dessert that combines rich chocolate with the signature characters, and the Fuwa-Fuwa soft chocolate drink inspired by the shy, fluffy characters.

The café is decked out with photo zones where visitors can snap cute photos with their favorite characters, as well as a merchandise corner with exclusive items like plush toys, mugs, keychains, and chocolate boxes with Sumikko Gurashi designs. If you’re a fan of everything kawaii and chocolate, this café is a must-see.



When:

Feb 1 – Mar 9

Location:

Box Cafe & Space, Ikebukuro

(1-28-2 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku

Price:

Free