A chain-smoking 90-year-old atheist goes about his daily routine in a nameless desert town, interacting with his fellow denizens, reflecting on life and wondering what it all means. If it is the unstated, subconscious wish of veteran film actors to wind up their careers with a spot-on farewell film, the legendary Harry Dean Stanton, who died in September of 2017 at the age of 91, has done just that. He even sings! In Spanish! And well! Notably, this admittedly slight, unassuming yet carefully observed gift to film lovers is the directorial debut of fellow character actor John Carroll Lynch; and may he make more. (88 min)