♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Happy Birthday, Aries! The universe has a multitude of choices for you. Even if you sense the answer to your next event, you’re still going. So. Let St. Patrick’s Day be the green form of gold you’re looking for. Equipped for self-healing with Chiron in your sign, the Sun, Mercury, Vesta and Neptune bring your visions from a restorative place. Align with those you love and trust.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Focus on rewriting your dreams. If they’re ones you’d like to keep, fill in the details. Color them and add music. St. Patrick’s Day takes on its own bloom of green. Chiron is in your solar twelfth house. The bridge between personal planets and the spiritual, you have an opportunity that doesn’t often come around. Feeling fragile? You don’t have to share with anyone. Yet.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

St. Patrick’s Day offers its best party persona. Wear a bit of green! As much fun as it is with Jupiter in your relationship sector, too many opportunities become constant and exhausting. There’s a trick to pacing this week, and you’re the maestro. The Sun, Mercury, Vesta, and Neptune offer more than one lovey-dovey moment.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

St. Patrick’s Day has a way of tempting you out of your shell. If you haven’t been able to relax since forever, now you can. The Full Moon – after all, you are the Moonchild – puts her toes over the edge of your home base. Where you live, how it feels, all open up in her reflected light. While this is symbolic of what’s going on inside, it’s also a blessing.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

St. Patrick’s Day offers the chance to wear green, experience mystery, and receive a gift. Leo governs the heart, and you have a way of sharing. You support others as they gain confidence. At the moment, Venus and Dark Moon Lilith are opposite your sign. They’re in your sector of relationships. You may decide to do more with someone who has recently intrigued you.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You enter the weekend with more activities than time. St. Patrick’s Day won’t let you be shy. If you forget to wear green, you’ll definitely be an attractive consideration. The Sun in your relationship sector may seem to put the spotlight on someone else. No matter! You have enough to keep you busy, with the Full Moon reflecting her glory on your finance sector.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

St. Patrick’s Day gives you a chance to play fashionista in green. Astrologically, you’re half-way through projects when the Full Moon arrives. She’s in Libra, so she reflects her wisdom directly to you. If you’re feeling deeply, or living on a roller-coaster, you’re in sync with mystic portals now open. Your aesthetic and creative centers are energized. You are holding your own!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

St. Patrick’s Day offers a dignified stance, even if you do wear green. Would you like to edit your life, but autocorrect keeps rewriting it? The Full Moon this week is a case in point. It’s on the teeny-tip of your solar twelfth house. Balancing on the edge, it’s about to fall into your subconscious mind. Seriously. Dreams and visions merge. Your future just got richer.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

If St. Patrick’s Day seems frivolous, you’ve been working too hard. Enjoy yourself and let the cosmos come up with a few answers. Your mind’s logic patterns have been cycling for a while. They may not resonate with the light that is truly yours. The Full Moon in your solar eleventh house reflects a major change. Reach out to your favorite people and groups to spend time with.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Not everything can be solved with food and drink, but so much can. Especially if it’s green for St. Patrick’s Day! Give yourself a few hours off to connect with a deeper form of relaxation. The Full Moon in your career sector makes you popular. The strength of leadership falls upon you. You care about people, politics, and finding justice in the law. That’s quite a week in store!

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

St. Patrick’s Day may offer more than you expect. If you have a trip or type of travel in mind, read on. You are blessed with both Venus and Dark Moon Lilith in your sign. These two know how to do things differently, and in a beautiful vein. Then the Full Moon comes along. She opens avenues that were previously closed. Let yourself shine in her reflected light this week.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Happy Birthday, Pisces! You’re not the last sign of the zodiac, you’re the first sign of a new shift. St. Patrick’s Day brings out your precognitive streak. Back in the day, you couldn’t admit you were psychic. Now, you’re a hero. Cosmic is sexy. With the Sun in your sign you can handle the Full Moon. It’s pure logic, not necessarily ‘your’ type, but you’ll recognize your true partners.