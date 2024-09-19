Metropolis Autumn Issue 2024 See what's inside and where to pick up a copy By Metropolis

Photo Credit: Miri Saito Location: Oshiage Onsen Daikoku-yu

Our Metropolis Autumn 2024 Issue is out now and the theme is Wellness!

As the crisp autumnal air sweeps across Tokyo, this issue is all about well-being in Japan’s chillier months. Among the highlights are drag queen Labianna talking about sexual wellness in Japan, an exploration of the tranquil forest bathing practice and an editor’s guide to Tokyo’s most soothing sento (that are also tattoo-friendly). Discover the healthy crunch of homemade Japanese pickles, our top healthy dining spots, a lineup of seasonal events to fill your calendar and so much more. Embrace the season of change, and nurture your well-being together with the Metropolis community. Plus, we celebrate our 30th anniversary, and invite you to our Halloween Party!

We showcase local businesses to help international residents, top spots for tourists to visit, trendsetters in the spotlight and much, much more in Metropolis Autumn 2024.

Whether you’re a new reader or you’ve been picking up Metropolis since we first launched, we wish you a warm welcome to our Autumn Issue. Read this issue’s stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online. If all that’s still not enough for you, follow us on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook for the very latest updates on our articles and Tokyo news. If you’re looking to dive into the music scene here, check out our Spotify, and if you’d ever like to get in touch with us, whether you have a story to share or just have a question, drop us a message at editor@metropolisjapan.com or DM us on Instagram. We always love hearing from you!

Metropolis Autumn 2024 Issue Highlights

Based in Japan | Labianna on Art and Sexual Wellness

Labianna Pinklady Joroe | Photo Credit Miri Saito | Location: Oshiage Onsen Daikoku-yu

Wellness | ASMR, Head Spas and the Rise of Calm Culture with TWIX

Travel | Forest Bathing in Tokyo and Beyond

About Town | Wellbeing Events this Autumn

Wellness | Dog Yoga and Pet Adoption in Tokyo

Good Eats | Health-Conscious Restaurants

About Town | Tattoo-Friendly Sento in Tokyo

Wellness | Traditional Japanese Pickles Recipes and Health Benefits

Where to find a copy of Metropolis:

Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)

Or read it online

Some of our favorite spots are:

Book 1st Shinjuku

Books Kinokuniya Tokyo

Junkudo Bookstore Ikebukuro

Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku

Maruzen Bookstore Marunouchi

National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu

Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu

Tower Records Shibuya

Tower Records Shinjuku

HMV Shinjuku EAST

Soul Food House Azabu

Full list

Have a great season! Stay tuned for our Winter Issue 2024.

