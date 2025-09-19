September 19, 2025
Metropolis Autumn Issue 2025
See what's inside and where to pick up a copy
By Metropolis
Our Metropolis Autumn 2025 Issue is out now and the theme is Outdoors!
Welcome to the Autumn 2025 issue of Metropolis, where we’re stepping outside and celebrating the beauty of the season. This edition is all about the great outdoors: from the top hiking trails to catch Japan’s autumn leaves, to an interview with a content creator and his Shiba Inu, who are redefining animal welfare one hike at a time. Dive into our curated features on outdoor fashion, camping recipes and the best seasonal events in the city. So lace up your boots and join us as we explore everything this vibrant season has to offer!
Read Metropolis Autumn 2025 Online Here
We showcase local businesses to help international residents, top spots for tourists to visit, trendsetters in the spotlight and much, much more in Metropolis Autumn 2025. Whether you’re a new reader or you’ve been picking up Metropolis since we first launched, we wish you a warm welcome to our Issue.
Read this issue’s stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online.
Metropolis Autumn 2025 Issue Highlights
Kantaro Inagaki and the Dog That Saved the World
Tokyo Events | Autumn Festivals, Fall Foliage and More
Good Eats | Outdoor Delights
Hiking | Top Trails To Try This Autumn
Tokyo Safari | The Fluffiest Wildlife You Can Spot in the City
Haikyo | Exploring Japan’s Abandoned Places
Outdoor Fashion | A Guide to Functional Looks
Tsukimi | The Japanese Art of Moon Viewing
【Editorial Team】
Jessie Carbutt, Arden Kreuzer and Takeshi Dylan Sadachi
【Editorial Interns】
Joe Pinner, Kate Lehane, Zhifei Zheng
【Contributors】
Matt Eisenhauer, Sebastien Raineri, Trevor Kew
【Design】
Bao-Lan Nguyen-Phuoc
Where to find a copy of Metropolis:
Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)
Some of our favorite spots are:
Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku
National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu
Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu
Have a great season! Stay tuned for our Winter Issue 2025.
