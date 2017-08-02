Metropolis Getsumatsu Party – Latin Summer Night – @Roppongi Cafe

The next Metropolis Getsumatsu party is coming! This time the party will be hosted at the new Roppongi Cafe. Located on the first floor of Roppongi’s Hotel B, the stylish space has quickly become a go-to for the in-the-know crowd in the area. The last Getsumatsu party saw an incredible turnout of a wonderfully diverse crowd. So whether you missed out last time around, or are ready to come back for more, we’re looking forward to seeing you there!

Date: Fri 25th of Aug 2017

Time: 7pm-11pm

Venue: Roppongi Cafe

Address: Hotel The B Roppongi 1F, 3-9-8 Roppongi Minato-ku Tokyo

(You can come through from Hotel front. Hotel is located on Roppongi Dori)

Nearest Stn: Roppongi Stn (1 mins walk from #5 exit)

TEL: 03-6432-9230

http://www.udagawacafe.com/roppongi/

DJ: DJ YK (Latin music DJ)

