March 27, 2025
Metropolis Spring Issue 2025
See what's inside and where to pick up a copy
By Metropolis
Our Metropolis Spring 2025 Issue is out now and the theme is Architecture – Designing the City!
In this issue, we explore the architecture of tomorrow. From Tokyo’s restless reinvention to Osaka’s bold transformation in preparation for the 2025 Expo, we delve into the intersection of history and innovation. Discover Tokyo’s architectural evolution, including the resurgence of timber architecture, a journey to Tokyo’s underground temple, and more. We host an exclusive interview with Architect and YouTuber Dami Lee and round up top spring events that honor the spirit of this remarkable period. Join us as we unveil the layers of history that shaped Japan’s architecture and continue to influence its evolution today.
We showcase local businesses to help international residents, top spots for tourists to visit, trendsetters in the spotlight and much, much more in Metropolis Spring 2025.
Read this issue’s stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online.
Read Metropolis Spring 2025 Online Here
Model: Dami Lee
Photography: NOLLISTUDIO
Direction and Cover Art: Takeshi Dylan Sadachi
Additional Imagery: @NanoStockk, @picturepartners, @Orthosie, @pierricklemaret, @Lico2020, @tortoon / iStock
Metropolis Spring 2025 Issue Highlights
Dami Lee | On the Organized Chaos That Is Tokyo
Tokyo Events | Progress and Preservation
Good Eats | Cafes, Tea Houses & Beer Halls
Based in Tokyo | Artist Mateusz Urbanowicz
Timber Architecture | Woodificiation of Japanese Skyscrapers
Design Tourism | Along the Toei Asakusa Line
Kumagaya |Saitama’s Humble Hub
Sento | Architect Kentaro Imai
Modern Japanese Architecture | Josiah Conder
Underground Temple | Urban Design
Where to find a copy of Metropolis:
Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)
Or read it online
Some of our favorite spots are:
Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku
National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu
Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu
Have a great season! Stay tuned for our Summer Issue 2025.
