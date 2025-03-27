Metropolis Spring Issue 2025 See what's inside and where to pick up a copy By Metropolis

Our Metropolis Spring 2025 Issue is out now and the theme is Architecture – Designing the City!

In this issue, we explore the architecture of tomorrow. From Tokyo’s restless reinvention to Osaka’s bold transformation in preparation for the 2025 Expo, we delve into the intersection of history and innovation. Discover Tokyo’s architectural evolution, including the resurgence of timber architecture, a journey to Tokyo’s underground temple, and more. We host an exclusive interview with Architect and YouTuber Dami Lee and round up top spring events that honor the spirit of this remarkable period. Join us as we unveil the layers of history that shaped Japan’s architecture and continue to influence its evolution today.

We showcase local businesses to help international residents, top spots for tourists to visit, trendsetters in the spotlight and much, much more in Metropolis Spring 2025.

Whether you're a new reader or you've been picking up Metropolis since we first launched, we wish you a warm welcome to our Winter Issue. Read this issue's stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online.

Model: Dami Lee

Photography: NOLLISTUDIO

Direction and Cover Art: Takeshi Dylan Sadachi

Additional Imagery: @‌NanoStockk, @picturepartners, @‌Orthosie, @pierricklemaret, @‌Lico2020, @tortoon / iStock

Metropolis Spring 2025 Issue Highlights

Credit: Dami Lee, Nollistudio and Takeshi Dylan Sadachi

Tokyo Events | Progress and Preservation

Good Eats | Cafes, Tea Houses & Beer Halls

Based in Tokyo | Artist Mateusz Urbanowicz

Timber Architecture | Woodificiation of Japanese Skyscrapers

Design Tourism | Along the Toei Asakusa Line

Kumagaya |Saitama’s Humble Hub

Sento | Architect Kentaro Imai

Credit: Kentaro Imai Architectural office

Modern Japanese Architecture | Josiah Conder

Underground Temple | Urban Design

Where to find a copy of Metropolis:

Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)

Or read it online

Some of our favorite spots are:

Book 1st Shinjuku

Books Kinokuniya Tokyo

Junkudo Bookstore Ikebukuro

Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku

Maruzen Bookstore Marunouchi

National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu

Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu

Tower Records Shibuya

Tower Records Shinjuku

HMV Shinjuku EAST

Soul Food House Azabu

Full list

Have a great season! Stay tuned for our Summer Issue 2025.

